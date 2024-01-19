Collection

Experienced Runs

videos (63)

40 Min Adv Endurance Run #177

40:27

40 Min Adv Endurance Run #177

Adv level class featuring steady-state jogs with occassional running intervals, then back to a jog.
40 Min Adv Trifecta Run #174

43:19

40 Min Adv Trifecta Run #174

Endurance-building run divided into 3 sections: (1) several 5 min intervals (2) hills with up & down inclines (3) sprints up to 10 MPH.
20 Min The Journey Run #169

20:30

20 Min The Journey Run #169

Shorter HIIT workout with 60, 45 and 30 second running intervals seperated with 1 minute recoveries in between.
30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

21:27

20 Min HIIT Run (No Inclines) #161

HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.
30 Min Endurance Run #160

33:37

30 Min Endurance Run #160

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance with walking incline recoveries. Speeds reach a max of 8 MPH while inclines max out at 5%.
30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

29:06

30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance.Progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
30 Min HIIT Rock Run #154

32:02

30 Min HIIT Rock Run #154

Advanced HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance, with progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
20 Min Ladder Run #153

22:06

20 Min Ladder Run #153

20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.
40 Min Groundhog Day Run #149

38:45

40 Min Groundhog Day Run #149

HIIT run based on repeating a series of 2%,4% and 6% inclines three times. Walking recoveries between recovery
20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

23:20

20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

HIIT run based on 30/20/10 sequence - 30 sec jog/ 20 sec run/ 10 sec sprint with walking recoveries between sequences
30 Min Ladder Run #144

30:25

30 Min Ladder Run #144

Endurance run based on 1 min intervals progressing up to 3 min, then back down to 1 min. Up to 3% incline.
30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

31:31

30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

No incline HIIT run based on changes Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). Walk and jog recoveries between intervals.
40 Min Country Endurance Run #140

42:35

40 Min Country Endurance Run #140

Advanced level run with 2 parts: 1st half features rolling hills (inclines), followed by faster flats (sprints) in the 2nd half.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

22:25

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.
20 Min HIIT Run #135

20:35

20 Min HIIT Run #135

Intermediate level HIIT run focused on speedwork featuring jogs and sprints followed by walking recoveries. No Inclines.
30 Min House HIIT Run #134

30:17

30 Min House HIIT Run #134

A beginner treadmill workout, made up of light hikes and several jogging and running intervals, set to a pop playlist.
40 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #133

40:22

40 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #133

Long run with modest inclines. All jogging with periodic speed intervals. No breaks. Set to an upbeat rock playlist.
20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

22:36

20 Min Dirty Dozen Run #132

Intermediate run with 12 intervals where you reach your top sprinting pace. No inclines with walking recoveries. Great core workout as well.
40 Min 10 Commandments Run #131

42:59

40 Min 10 Commandments Run #131

Ten intervals comprised of 1 min of running and 3 min of active recovery. Great training for marathons.
40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

40:09

40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

Advanced HIIT run comprised of sprint intervals of 60 sec, 45 sec and 30 sec, followed by 60 sec walking recoveries. Inclines stay at 1%.
30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

31:58

30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

HIIT workout with rolling hills (inclines) in the first half followed by speedwork, punctuated with walking recoveries.
40 Min House Endurance Run #127

42:19

40 Min House Endurance Run #127

Adv level workout with a series of running & sprinting intervals followed by some hill work. Jogging recoveries thoughout.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

20:40

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

Intermediate level workout that progress from a jog into a sprint, punctuated by walking recoveries. Intervals range from 60 to 90 seconds.
30 Min HIIT & HIlls #124

30:13

30 Min HIIT & HIlls #124

Intermediate level run focused on building strength w/ 1-2 min sprinting intervals followed by steep hills, featuring a max incline 6%.
30 Min Endurance Ladder Run #119

28:10

30 Min Endurance Ladder Run #119

Advanced endurance run based on a circuit of 4 intervals lasting 90 sec each, followed by a 2 min recovery. Incline progresses from 1-4%.
20 Min Fahrenheit 451 #118

20:04

20 Min Fahrenheit 451 #118

Turn up the heat with this HIIT run combining speed and incline intervals with walking recoveries. Inclines up to 5%
20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

20:23

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.
30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

32:31

30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

An intermediate treadmill workout focused on endurance intervals, with a 90-s hits playlist.
20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

25:10

20 Min HIIT Ladder Run #112

Shorter run w/ no inclines opening with a series of 2 min intervals then builds into a ladder: progressively longer then shorter intervals.
20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

20:22

20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

A short advanced run, filled to the brim with sprints, set to a country playlist.
30 Min HIIT Run #107

32:08

30 Min HIIT Run #107

Inter level workout divided into 4 HIIT blocks made up of 20 & 40 second intervals, with 1 min recovery in between.
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #103

20:15

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #103

Shorter advanced run featuring four 3 min intervals consisting of a walk, a jog, then a sprint. Slight incline to simulate outdoor running.
30 Min Triple Threat Run #102

32:14

30 Min Triple Threat Run #102

Advanced run split into 3 parts featuring hill work up to 8% incline, endurance intervals, and flat road max speed sprints.
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

30:06

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

Adv HIIT tread workout with jog, run and sprint intervals punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines.
20 Min Adv Hills Run #98

20:04

20 Min Adv Hills Run #98

Shorter advanced level run that features progressively steeper inclines, followed by some jogging & running intervals at a steady incline.
30 Min Adv Run #96

30:59

30 Min Adv Run #96

An advanced treadmill workout, featuring sprint intervals and a long and steep hill climb, set to a fun 90s playlist.
30 Min 80s Endurance Run #94

33:01

30 Min 80s Endurance Run #94

An intermediate run with endurance intervals and steep climbs of up to 8% incline, set to an 80-s playlist.
40 Min Tempo Run #86

41:10

40 Min Tempo Run #86

Intermediate run featuring a relatively steady pace for the duration of the run, with challenging jogging, running and sprinting intervals.
20 Min Fartlek Run #85

20:45

20 Min Fartlek Run #85

Intermediate level run featuring intervals of different lengths & speeds. Great for building stamina & lower body strength.
30 Min HIIT Run #84

30:21

30 Min HIIT Run #84

HIIT run featuring walking, jogging & sprints. Walking warmup progresses into 3 intervals w/ steep incline in final interval
30 Min HIIT Run #80

32:50

30 Min HIIT Run #80

An intermediate HIIT run that includes hills, endurance and sprint intervals, with a large section for each type, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Tempo Run #77

31:21

30 Min Tempo Run #77

An intermediate tempo run, aiming to hold a steady pace throughout with an indie hits playlist.
20 Min HIIT Run #76

21:33

20 Min HIIT Run #76

An advanced workout with runs, sprints and hill jogs and active jogging recoveries, set to an indie playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Run #75

22:20

20 Min HIIT & Run #75

Technical run w/ 8 intervals punctuated w/ walking recoveries. Intervals see consistent speed increases . No incline
30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

30:06

30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

Adv level class with longer intervals that are progressively faster, punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines. 70s rock playlist
30 Min Climb & Run #67

30:04

30 Min Climb & Run #67

Combo running and incline power walking class that you can make as hard or easy as you like. Fun 90s playlist
20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

20:11

20 Min 1-2-3 Interval 80s Run #66

Intermediate level run utilizing various ratios of work vs recovery. No incline. Fun 80s rock playlist
20 Min HIIT 90s Run #64

22:28

20 Min HIIT 90s Run #64

Intermediate level runs and sprints with jogging recoveries. Fun 90s pop playlist
30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

31:57

30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

Adv level run utilizing speed and incline intervals to a fun 90s playlist.
20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

20:21

20 Min Adv HIIT Run #56

Adv level interval workout with runs and sprints punctuated with jogging recoveries
20 Min Endurance Run #55

20:38

20 Min Endurance Run #55

Intermediate level run with 3 intervals at progressively higher speeds. Playlist is pop and hip hop
30 Min Peaks & Valleys Run #52

30:11

30 Min Peaks & Valleys Run #52

Adv level HIIT run with plenty of incline jogs and flat runs
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #49

31:00

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #49

Adv level HIIT run with intense 30 & 60 second intervals.
20 Min Inter HIIT Run #48

19:08

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #48

Intermediate level jog with incline intervals with walking recoveries. Soundtrack is house remixes
30 Min Inter HIIT Run #47

30:57

30 Min Inter HIIT Run #47

Intermediate level interval run with progressively steeper and faster intervals
40 Min Adv Endurance Run #43

40:16

40 Min Adv Endurance Run #43

Adv level class that has longer jogging, running and sprinting intervals. Recoveries are incline power walks.
20 Min Endurance Run #42

19:43

20 Min Endurance Run #42

Intermediate level run with longer intervals to build endurance
30 Min Adv Speed & Hill Run #41

29:24

30 Min Adv Speed & Hill Run #41

Advanced run with combination of hill runs using incline and later half focusing on speed intervals.
40 Min Endurance HIIT Run #39

39:29

40 Min Endurance HIIT Run #39

Adv level class with both an endurance & HIIT component
20 Min Endurance Run #36

20:11

20 Min Endurance Run #36

Intermediate level run with longer jogs & runs (no sprints) and power walking up inclines.
30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

30:57

30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

Build strength and endurance with this mix of runs and sprints.
20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

20:08

20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

Strength building run with jogs and sprints as well as a side shuffle.

Experienced Runs: Build Speed And Hill Strength

Dial in your warm-up with an easy jog, quick incline checks, and a short mobility flow for calves and hips. This collection mixes proven formats like repeat rolling hills at 2, 4, and 6 percent and Every Minute On The Minute changes that nudge pace or incline without guesswork. If you want a longer focus, there are steady endurance blocks; for pop-and-go intensity, you’ll see ladders that climb then descend, plus classic 30, 20, 10 sequences to sharpen top-end speed. If you need setup help, see our treadmill and heart rate sync guide.

 

Scale on the fly by swapping an all-out sprint for a fast run, dropping incline by one to two percent, or extending an easy jog during recoveries. Use heart rate or RPE to steer: keep hill jogs in zones 2 to 3, save zones 4 to 5 for the final push of each interval. Short on time? Filter for 30-minute advanced runs. Training for a race or looking for structure? Slot two endurance sessions and one HIIT day each week using our Experienced Treadmill Plan. Press Play.

FAQs: Experienced Runs Questions


How do I choose the right workout today?
Match your goal to the format. Pick hill repeats for strength, ladders for pacing discipline, and EMOM for controlled intensity. If you need a fast option, start with 30-minute advanced runs.

 

Are these sessions good for marathon interval training?
Yes. Use longer steady blocks for aerobic development and sprinkle in controlled speed segments for efficiency. For variety on your long-run days, try our Experienced Treadmill Plan to structure the week.

 

Can I sync my treadmill and heart rate monitor?
Most FTMS-enabled treadmills and common HR straps connect for live metrics. Follow the steps in the treadmill and heart rate sync guide.

 

What if the hills feel too steep or the sprints too fast?
Keep the structure but adjust the load. Reduce incline in small steps, cap pace at a controlled run, or extend the recovery as needed while maintaining good form.

 

How should I pace EMOM and ladder workouts?
Start conservatively and finish strong. On ladders, negative split the back half. On EMOM, choose a repeatable pace that lets you hold form until the last interval.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster