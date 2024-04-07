Experienced Climber

Advanced level workouts designed for the vertical climber. Burn calories and build endurance with these fun, rhythm-based workouts. Works with all brands of climbers.
Longer advanced climb featuring a progressively increasing resistance combined with challenging intervals.
Longer advanced climb based on endurance featuring difficult intervals and a challenging distance goal.
30 Min Vertical Climber & Stretching combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 10 min on the mat for a thorough full body stretch.
Longer rhythm climb based on endurance with highly intensive intervals and a challenging distance goal.
Longer Vertical Climber & Bodyweight combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 25 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.
30 Min HIIT Vertical Climber workout focused on endurance with a set of intervals targeting the whole body for a full body workout.
Longer climbing workout focused on full body strength through a number of challenging intervals matched with heavy resistances.
20 Min Vertical Climber workout combining resistance with various intervals for full body toning and conditioning.
45 Min Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 25 min on the climber followed by 20 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.
30 Minute Advanced Rhythm Vertical Climber workout based on endurance with a variety of intervals and little to no rests in between.
Advanced Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.
30 Minute Rhythm Vertical Climber workout featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength building workout.
Longer Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.
