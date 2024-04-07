Collection

Experienced Climber

Advanced level workouts designed for the vertical climber. Burn calories and build endurance with these fun, rhythm-based workouts. Works with all brands of climbers.

videos (14)

45 Min Adv Power Climb #21

42:06

45 Min Adv Power Climb #21

Longer advanced climb featuring a progressively increasing resistance combined with challenging intervals.

45 Min Advanced Climb #19

44:57

45 Min Advanced Climb #19

Longer advanced climb based on endurance featuring difficult intervals and a challenging distance goal.

30 Min Climbing & Stretching Bootcamp #18

30:18

30 Min Climbing & Stretching Bootcamp #18

30 Min Vertical Climber & Stretching combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 10 min on the mat for a thorough full body stretch.

30 Min Rhythm Climb #17

28:52

30 Min Rhythm Climb #17

Longer rhythm climb based on endurance with highly intensive intervals and a challenging distance goal.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #15

45:14

45 Min Adv Climbing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #15

Longer Vertical Climber & Bodyweight combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 25 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.

30 Min HIIT Endurance Climb #14

30:57

30 Min HIIT Endurance Climb #14

30 Min HIIT Vertical Climber workout focused on endurance with a set of intervals targeting the whole body for a full body workout.

45 Min Power Climb #12

45:37

45 Min Power Climb #12

Longer climbing workout focused on full body strength through a number of challenging intervals matched with heavy resistances.

20 Min Reach Your Limit Climb #11

21:04

20 Min Reach Your Limit Climb #11

20 Min Vertical Climber workout combining resistance with various intervals for full body toning and conditioning.

45 Min Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #10

45:25

45 Min Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #10

45 Min Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 25 min on the climber followed by 20 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #9

31:58

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #9

30 Minute Advanced Rhythm Vertical Climber workout based on endurance with a variety of intervals and little to no rests in between.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #7

46:16

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #7

Advanced Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.

30 Min Rhythm Climb #6

30:15

30 Min Rhythm Climb #6

30 Minute Rhythm Vertical Climber workout featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength building workout.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #4

47:54

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #4

Longer Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #3

31:00

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #3

Advanced rhythm climbing workout that is based on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.

