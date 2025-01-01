Collection

Exp Treadmill Prog - Week 4

In Week 4 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with our mix of two running and one power walking workouts. However, we've introduced a 40 min running class. For the non-treadmill days, we have a core workout and a full body strength class. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min run.

