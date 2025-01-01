Collection

In Week 4 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with our mix of two running and one power walking workouts. However, we've introduced a 40 min running class. For the non-treadmill days, we have a core workout and a full body strength class. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min run.

30 Min House HIIT Run #134

30:17

A beginner treadmill workout, made up of light hikes and several jogging and running intervals, set to a pop playlist.

15 Min Ladder Drill Core #6

16:00

Intense core workout using just bodyweight

40 Min Low Impact Power Walk #137

40:05

Great low impact power walking workout to torch calories and build muscle. Includes speedwalking and inclines

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

25:13

Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.

40 Min Adv Trifecta Run #174

43:19

Endurance-building run divided into 3 sections: (1) several 5 min intervals (2) hills with up & down inclines (3) sprints up to 10 MPH.

15 Min Full Body Yoga Inspired Stretch #6

15:09

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

