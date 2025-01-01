In Week 4 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with our mix of two running and one power walking workouts. However, we've introduced a 40 min running class. For the non-treadmill days, we have a core workout and a full body strength class. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 40 min run.
A beginner treadmill workout, made up of light hikes and several jogging and running intervals, set to a pop playlist.
Great low impact power walking workout to torch calories and build muscle. Includes speedwalking and inclines
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
Endurance-building run divided into 3 sections: (1) several 5 min intervals (2) hills with up & down inclines (3) sprints up to 10 MPH.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster