Exp Treadmill Prog - Week 3

In Week 3 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with two running and one power walking class. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout on the non-treadmill days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the last running day's class.

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.

20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

20:10

Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.

40 Min The Climb Power Walk #170

40:18

Power walking class focused on inclines. Progressive inclines up to 9% with speed walking intervals.

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

20:32

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

29:06

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance.Progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

13:41

Stretch class for the whole body

