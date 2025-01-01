In Week 3 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with two running and one power walking class. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout on the non-treadmill days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the last running day's class.
HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.
Power walking class focused on inclines. Progressive inclines up to 9% with speed walking intervals.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance.Progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
