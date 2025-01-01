Collection

Exp Treadmill Prog - Week 2

In Week 2 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with 2 days of running classes and 1 day of power walking plus dedicated upper and lower body workouts on non-treadmill days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the last running workout of the week.

videos (6)

20 Min The Journey Run #169

20:30

20 Min The Journey Run #169

Shorter HIIT workout with 60, 45 and 30 second running intervals seperated with 1 minute recoveries in between.

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

15:31

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting arms, chest, shoulders & core.

30 Min 80s Power Walk & Climb #116

30:00

30 Min 80s Power Walk & Climb #116

Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 8% to a fun 80s playlist

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

15:40

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting legs, glutes and core.

30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

32:31

30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

An intermediate treadmill workout focused on endurance intervals, with a 90-s hits playlist.

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

10:55

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

Full body stretch to be used either at beginning or end of workout, so on its own. No equipment required.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster