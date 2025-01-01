In Week 2 of the Experienced Treadmill Program, we'll continue with 2 days of running classes and 1 day of power walking plus dedicated upper and lower body workouts on non-treadmill days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the last running workout of the week.
Shorter HIIT workout with 60, 45 and 30 second running intervals seperated with 1 minute recoveries in between.
Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting arms, chest, shoulders & core.
Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 8% to a fun 80s playlist
Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting legs, glutes and core.
An intermediate treadmill workout focused on endurance intervals, with a 90-s hits playlist.
