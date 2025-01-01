In this Experienced Treadmill Program, we will program a mix of running and power walking workouts. In between treadmill days we have selected yoga, stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the Friday run.
HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.
Ideal after a treadmill run - beginner level yoga stretch focusing on glutes, quads and calves
Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 10%
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.
