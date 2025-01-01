Collection

Exp Treadmill Prog - Week 1

In this Experienced Treadmill Program, we will program a mix of running and power walking workouts. In between treadmill days we have selected yoga, stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the Friday run.

21:27

HIIT run based on 10 intervals of 20 sec running followed by 40 secs of walking recoveries. No inclines but progressive speed increases.

24:49

Ideal after a treadmill run - beginner level yoga stretch focusing on glutes, quads and calves

29:44

Low impact power walking with speed and incline intervals. Inclines up to 10%

20:32

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

22:06

20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.

10:10

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

