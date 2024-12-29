In Week 4 of the Experienced Cycling Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/45 mix of cycling classes (all advanced level) plus a core workout and a full body strength class on non-cycling days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.
Strength building class featuring heavy hills with an occasional sprint, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
Strength building class featuring heavy hills and lower speeds, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
Advanced ride with cadence ranging 50-130 rpm, with lots of choreo. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout. Set to a pop playlist.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster