In Week 4 of the Experienced Cycling Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/45 mix of cycling classes (all advanced level) plus a core workout and a full body strength class on non-cycling days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.

20:26

Strength building class featuring heavy hills with an occasional sprint, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.

16:00

Intense core workout using just bodyweight

31:37

Strength building class featuring heavy hills and lower speeds, with a little bit of choreo. Set to a pop playlist.

25:13

Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.

48:23

Advanced ride with cadence ranging 50-130 rpm, with lots of choreo. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout. Set to a pop playlist.

15:09

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

