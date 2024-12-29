In Week 3 of the Experienced Cycling Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/45 mix of cycling classes. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.
Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and moderate choreo to a fun current hits playlist
Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.
Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
45 Min ride that builds both strength and endurance, featuring sprints and fast flats, as well as a modest amount of choreo.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
