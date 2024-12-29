Collection

Exp Cycling Prog - Week 3

In Week 3 of the Experienced Cycling Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/45 mix of cycling classes. This week we're adding a core workout as well as a full body strength workout. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.

videos (6)

20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

20:03

20 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #130

Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and moderate choreo to a fun current hits playlist

20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

20:10

20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

Beginner level core routine utilizing basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.

30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

30:49

30 Min Strong Road Ride #282

Intermediate level ride involving different hill segments and drills. Lots of resistance intervals to build strength.

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

20:32

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45:32

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45 Min ride that builds both strength and endurance, featuring sprints and fast flats, as well as a modest amount of choreo.

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

13:41

10 Min Full Body Stretch #4

Stretch class for the whole body

