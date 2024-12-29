Collection

Exp Cycling Prog - Week 2

In Week 2 of the Experienced Cycling Program, we'll continue with our 20/30/45 mix of cycling classes plus dedicated upper and lower body workouts on non-cycling days. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.

videos (6)

20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

22:37

20 Min Hills & Drills Ride #273

A short intermediate ride, filled with speed intervals in a pyramid drill, going up and down in length, set to an 80s tracks and mixes playlist.

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

15:31

15 Min Bodyweight Upper Body #51

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting arms, chest, shoulders & core.

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

30:52

30 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #321

Intermediate level ride with 70-100 rpm range, with occasional push up to 130. Both in and out of the saddle with a little bit of choreo.

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

15:40

15 Min Bodyweight Lower Body #50

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting legs, glutes and core.

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

45:47

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

Intermediate ride with cadence ranging 60-100 rpm, with a number of choreography moves like isolations & elbow drops. Low to moderate resistance throughout.

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

10:55

10 Min Full Body Stretch #5

Full body stretch to be used either at beginning or end of workout, so on its own. No equipment required.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster