Collection

Exp Cycling Prog - Week 1

In this Experienced Cycling Program, we will program a mix of 20, 30 and 45 min rides. In between cycling days we have selected stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.

videos (6)

20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

23:37

20 Min HIIT & Hills Ride #317

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.

15 Min Full Body Yoga Inspired Stretch #6

15:09

15 Min Full Body Yoga Inspired Stretch #6

Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

30:56

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #311

Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

20:32

20 Min Full Body No Equip Workout #61

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

46:43

45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

Intermediate level ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 130 rpm. Lots of standing, with low to moderate resistance throughout.

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

10:10

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster