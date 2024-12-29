In this Experienced Cycling Program, we will program a mix of 20, 30 and 45 min rides. In between cycling days we have selected stretching/mobility, core and strength classes to round out your fitness routine for the week. Includes a bonus post workout stretch class to be done immediately after the 45 min ride.
Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
Full body stretch class that borrows heavily from yoga. Can be used post workout or on its own. No yoga experience necessary
Strength building class featuring heavy hills will moderate speeds. Set to a pop playlist.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
Intermediate level ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 130 rpm. Lots of standing, with low to moderate resistance throughout.
