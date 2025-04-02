Collection

Exercise Ball Stretch

Exercise/stability balls are a great tool for stretching, helping to improve flexibility, balance, and stability. They can be used to enhance stretches, making them more challenging and potentially leading to greater flexibility gains. These routines have options for all levels and address the whole body.

20 Min Full Body Stretch & Recovery #56

20:14

Join Meghan for a post workout recovery using an exercise ball for deeper stretches.

20 Min Full Body Dynamic Workout #55

20:10

In this pre workout warmup with an exercise ball, Meghan stretches out the whole body. Can be used as a standalone workout.

25 Min Total Body Dynamic Stretch #46

25:15

In this pre-workout warmup with an exercise ball, Dalia takes you through squats, bridges, twists and more.

5 Min Recovery Ball Stretch #37

05:08

A quick but effective post workout recovery using an exercise ball. Stretches target the whole body.

10 Min Full Body Stretch & Warmup #36

10:12

Pre-workout warmup with an exercise ball moving through a variety of stretches, curls and crunches for the full body.

15 Min Full Body Seated Recovery #30

15:15

Post workout recovery using an exercise ball to stretch you out and cool you down.

25 Min Spine & Upper Body Alignment #21

25:15

Post workout recovery with an exercise ball focused on upper body, breathwork and spinal alignment.

10 Min Spine, Posture & Breathwork #20

10:23

Post workout recovery with an exercise ball for upper body stretch and spinal alignment.

15 Min Hips, Back & Core #14

15:08

Pre-workout activation with an exercise ball for the hips, lower back and core.

5 Min Shoulder, Back & Legs #13

05:10

Short pre-workout stretch with exercise ball to activate shoulders, lower back and legs.

