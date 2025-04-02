Exercise/stability balls are a great tool for stretching, helping to improve flexibility, balance, and stability. They can be used to enhance stretches, making them more challenging and potentially leading to greater flexibility gains. These routines have options for all levels and address the whole body.
Join Meghan for a post workout recovery using an exercise ball for deeper stretches.
In this pre workout warmup with an exercise ball, Meghan stretches out the whole body. Can be used as a standalone workout.
In this pre-workout warmup with an exercise ball, Dalia takes you through squats, bridges, twists and more.
A quick but effective post workout recovery using an exercise ball. Stretches target the whole body.
Pre-workout warmup with an exercise ball moving through a variety of stretches, curls and crunches for the full body.
Post workout recovery using an exercise ball to stretch you out and cool you down.
Post workout recovery with an exercise ball focused on upper body, breathwork and spinal alignment.
Post workout recovery with an exercise ball for upper body stretch and spinal alignment.
Pre-workout activation with an exercise ball for the hips, lower back and core.
