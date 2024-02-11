Collection

40 Min Chain Reaction #126

39:52

Combo Elliptical & Body Weight cross training workout, with 30 min on the Elliptical Machine, and 10 min on the mat, set to an R&B playlist.
30 Min Cross Functional #116

29:59

Elliptical & dumbbell cross training w/ 20 min on the elliptical, focusing on drills of 60 seconds, and 10 min on the mat w/ the dumbbells.
30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #86

30:34

Combo cardio & strength workout with dumbbells. 20 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min upper body dumbbell workout on the floor.
40 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #76

40:21

30 min on elliptical followed by 10 min dumbbell workout set to a current pop playlist
30 Min Tabata Elliptical & Abs Bootcamp #74

30:23

Combo low impact cardio & abs workout - 20 min elliptical then 10 min on the floor for abs. Tabata intervals for both, no incline
40 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #73

40:14

Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 10 min arms & abs Pilates for a complete low impact workout.
60 Min Elliptical Pilates Bootcamp #72

60:30

Both cardio and strength - 30 min on the elliptical followed by 30 min full body Pilates for a complete low impact workout.
45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #43

43:00

A longer elliptical cross-training class, with 2 sections of cardio and a dumbbell section in between, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #42

32:08

Elliptical & dumbbell workout consisting of 20 min of cardio followed by a full body dumbbells on the floor, set to a country playlist
45 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Tabata #41

45:36

Combination elliptical and dumbbell workout. 20min ellipt/15 min dumbbells/10 min ellipt.
30 Min Elliptical Dumbbell Bootcamp #40

30:19

Intermediate level elliptical workout with an upper body dumbbell workout on the mat.

Find Your Cadence And Track Progress In Elliptical Bootcamp

Expect pop, R&B, and upbeat country playlists that help you keep smooth, even strides on the elliptical before shifting to focused floor work. Many classes use music-timed efforts like 60-second drills and no-incline Tabata blocks, paired with dumbbells, abs, or Pilates to balance cardio and strength. Explore and queue sessions in the Elliptical Bootcamp playlist for a rhythm you can follow from first block to final rep.


Track one metric start to finish for consistency, such as cadence or heart rate zone, and let it settle during recoveries so you finish strong. If the beat pulls you too fast, drop resistance one level to smooth your stride; when your form feels solid, nudge resistance up on strength intervals. Browse the full elliptical collection to sort by duration and intensity. Build week-to-week momentum with the 30-minute elliptical sessions. On alternate days, complement your cardio with Mat Pilates or add strength from our strength training classes. Connect your compatible elliptical and a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor for on-screen metrics, then Press Play.


FAQs: Elliptical Bootcamp Questions

I'm new to the elliptical-focused class collection and want gentler options—how do I identify sessions that emphasize low-impact cardio and a mat-based cooldown?
Scan class descriptions and tags for terms like low-impact, Pilates, or recovery and preview the session outline to confirm it prioritizes sustained elliptical work before any floor or dumbbell segments.

Will my home elliptical and a Bluetooth heart-rate strap show live stats while I stream these studio classes?
Yes — the app connects to compatible ellipticals via Bluetooth FTMS and to Bluetooth heart-rate monitors so pace, watts, and calorie estimates appear on screen during the class.

The collection mixes elliptical intervals with strength or Pilates—what sequence and coaching style should I expect from these sessions?
Expect music-driven coaching that leads a cardio block on the elliptical followed by a focused strength or mat segment, with clear interval cues, recovery prompts, and playlist pacing.

How can I explore this collection to build confidence before trying more advanced classes without guessing which workouts match my level?
Preview several class descriptions to compare emphasis and duration, start with sessions labeled low-impact or introductory, and use on-screen metrics and coach language to judge comfort before progressing.

If my elliptical brand isn't listed as supported, what options let me still get accurate metrics when following these classes?
You can pair external sensors such as RUNN or SmartRow when a direct brand connection is unavailable, and many third-party ellipticals still broadcast FTMS-compatible metrics so live stats remain visible.

