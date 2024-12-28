Collection

Beg Cycling Prog - Week 2

This week steps it up with a mix of 20 and 30 min cycling classes. We continue with 3 cycling workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.

videos (5)

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

21:52

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #319

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs towards the end. Set to a pop playlist.

15 Min Beg Mobility Workout #3

15:11

15 Min Beg Mobility Workout #3

Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

23:04

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #322

Beg level rhythm ride with speeds up to 125rpm. Light to moderate resistance most of the class, with only a couple of heavy climbs. Set to an R&B and pop playlist.

15 Min Below the Belt Bodyweight #49

17:12

15 Min Below the Belt Bodyweight #49

Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

33:40

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #318

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 100 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs with a 4 out 5 of the resistance scale. Set to an R&B and latin flavored playlist.

