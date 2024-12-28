This week steps it up with a mix of 20 and 30 min cycling classes. We continue with 3 cycling workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.
Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance most of the class, with a couple of heavy climbs towards the end. Set to a pop playlist.
Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.
Beg level rhythm ride with speeds up to 125rpm. Light to moderate resistance most of the class, with only a couple of heavy climbs. Set to an R&B and pop playlist.
Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.
