Start your indoor cycling workout journey with a combination of cycling, stretching and strength workouts. Week one includes 3 cycling classes, with a stretch class and a strength class in between cycling days.

20 Min Low Impact Ride #266

20:26

Short ride that is mostly in the saddle meaning that it is very easy on the knees. Great for beginners too! Set to an 80s playlist.

10 Min Adv Post Workout Stretch #7

10:10

Full body stretch utilizing yoga poses to finish off your workout.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #327

20:56

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 90 rpm. Moderate resistance for most of the class. Set to indie & pop playlist.

15 Min Above the Belt Bodyweight #48

17:09

Arms, chest, shoulder & core workout using NO equipment.

20 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #312

20:55

Beg level rhythm cycling class with speeds up to 105 rpm. Moderate resistance of 3/5 for most of the class. Set to indie & electronic playlist.

