This collection is built for simple setup and solid form. Every class is mat-based and blends familiar ab work with yoga-inspired moves like planks, bird dogs, hollow holds, and V-ups, all filmed with clear pacing and on-screen structure so you can focus on quality reps rather than guessing what comes next.
Expect smart formats that keep you engaged: circuits and flows for steady time under tension, ladder drills that build focus, and pyramid intervals with 45-second efforts to test control without rushing. Coaches cue neutral spine and ribs down during planks and twists so you feel your core, not your neck or lower back. Tip: exhale on the hardest part of each rep, keep a light brace as you inhale through the nose, and modify by dropping knees or elevating forearms when form slips. Filter by level and duration, save favorites, and pair a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor to see live effort. On technique or recovery days, explore Mat Pilates basics; for lower-impact flows, try our yoga classes; and for joint-friendly mobility between core days, visit the mobility class. Start free trial.
FAQs: Core Questions
I’m new to at-home core routines—how do I pick a suitable session from this bodyweight-only collection? Filter for beginner or introductory labels, read class descriptions to gauge pacing and emphasis, then start with a shorter session to test a coach’s cadence before exploring more challenging options.
Do I need any gear or machines to follow these mat-based core sessions at home? A floor mat or soft surface is the only recommended gear; no cardio machines are required, though an optional Bluetooth heart-rate monitor will pair with the app to show live HR and calorie estimates.
How does the app report effort for non-equipment core classes when I use my phone or TV? Pairing a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor lets the app display live heart-rate and calorie data, while unpaired sessions are recorded in your watch history and favorites so you can monitor consistency over time.
I want to avoid high-impact moves—how can I find lower-intensity, mat-only options in the collection? Choose classes labeled beginner, flow, or recovery and read descriptions for cues like control, yoga-inspired movement, or emphasis on stability to find lower-impact sessions.
During the membership trial, what’s the easiest way to organize and repeat the core sessions I like? Use the app’s favorites and history features to save preferred sessions, preview descriptions to confirm difficulty before saving, and repeat saved classes to build familiarity with coaches and pacing.
