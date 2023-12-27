Collection

No Equipment Core

Core exercises with no equipment

videos (16)

20 Min Crunch & Twist #37

20:19

Advanced core workout that mixes traditional ab exercises like crunches and twists with yoga-inspired movements like planks, bird dogs and more.
15 Min Crunch, Plank & Lift #34

15:06

Join Jazmin for this advanced core workout that uses traditional and yoga-inspired movements.
10 Min Beg Core Flow #32

10:23

In this beginner core workout, Jazmin guides you through several basic yoga-inspired movements.
25 Min Beg Core Circuit #27

25:17

Beginner core workout utilizing just a mat with a 7-exercise circuit including a variety of twists, crunches, planks and more.
15 Min Engaged Core #23

15:17

Beginner core workout with crunches, planks and more.
5 Min Five on the Floor #22

05:22

Short but intense core workout with just 5 exercises including Hollow Hold, planks, crunchs and V-ups.
25 Min Adv Core Circuit #19

25:35

Advanced, circuit-style core workout using only a mat. Exercises include a variety of crunches, sit ups and planks.
10 Min Plank & Crunch #17

10:06

Short but intense core circuit utilizing a variety of crunches and planks.
5 Min Warm to Hot Crunches #16

05:03

Short but effective abs workout through a variety of crunches and sit ups.
20 Min Adv Core Workout #15

19:56

Advanced level core routine utilizing a variety of planks, leg lifts, crunches and more.
20 Min Beg Core Workout #14

20:10

Beginner level core routine utilizing a few basic yoga poses along with simple ab exercises.
10 Min Bodyweight Core #12

10:21

In this bodyweight only class, Brinn targets abs and glutes using only a mat.
10 Min No Equip Core Blast #11

09:49

Meghan progresses through a series of basic core exercises using only a mat. Good for beginners & experienced users alike.
15 Min Bodyweight Core #8

15:06

Beginner level no-equipment-needed workout targeting core.
10 Min Core Pyramid #7

11:08

No-equipment-needed ab interval workout based on 45 sec intervals
15 Min Ladder Drill Core #6

16:00

Intense core workout using just bodyweight

Stream No-Equipment Core Classes You Can Do Anywhere

This collection is built for simple setup and solid form. Every class is mat-based and blends familiar ab work with yoga-inspired moves like planks, bird dogs, hollow holds, and V-ups, all filmed with clear pacing and on-screen structure so you can focus on quality reps rather than guessing what comes next.


Expect smart formats that keep you engaged: circuits and flows for steady time under tension, ladder drills that build focus, and pyramid intervals with 45-second efforts to test control without rushing. Coaches cue neutral spine and ribs down during planks and twists so you feel your core, not your neck or lower back. Tip: exhale on the hardest part of each rep, keep a light brace as you inhale through the nose, and modify by dropping knees or elevating forearms when form slips. Filter by level and duration, save favorites, and pair a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor to see live effort. On technique or recovery days, explore Mat Pilates basics; for lower-impact flows, try our yoga classes; and for joint-friendly mobility between core days, visit the mobility class. Start free trial.


FAQs: Core Questions

I’m new to at-home core routines—how do I pick a suitable session from this bodyweight-only collection?
Filter for beginner or introductory labels, read class descriptions to gauge pacing and emphasis, then start with a shorter session to test a coach’s cadence before exploring more challenging options.


Do I need any gear or machines to follow these mat-based core sessions at home?
A floor mat or soft surface is the only recommended gear; no cardio machines are required, though an optional Bluetooth heart-rate monitor will pair with the app to show live HR and calorie estimates.


How does the app report effort for non-equipment core classes when I use my phone or TV?
Pairing a Bluetooth heart-rate monitor lets the app display live heart-rate and calorie data, while unpaired sessions are recorded in your watch history and favorites so you can monitor consistency over time.


I want to avoid high-impact moves—how can I find lower-intensity, mat-only options in the collection?
Choose classes labeled beginner, flow, or recovery and read descriptions for cues like control, yoga-inspired movement, or emphasis on stability to find lower-impact sessions.


During the membership trial, what’s the easiest way to organize and repeat the core sessions I like?
Use the app’s favorites and history features to save preferred sessions, preview descriptions to confirm difficulty before saving, and repeat saved classes to build familiarity with coaches and pacing.


