20 Min Upper Body Bench #39

20:02

20 Min Upper Body Bench #39

20 Min upper body class targeting the arms, chest, shoulders and back utilizing a bench and the Functional Trainer.

20 Min Upper Body Bench #31

22:44

20 Min Upper Body Bench #31

20 min class focused on the upper body in 2 blocks of work. Equipments needed: A bench, and the handle & long bar attachments.

30 Min Upper Body Bench #20

31:49

30 Min Upper Body Bench #20

30 Min upper body class targeting the arms, chest, shoulders and back utilizing a bench and the Functional Trainer.

Upper-Body Bench Classes With A Functional Trainer

Skill focus: cadence control and smooth transitions. This collection uses a clear two-block format so you can move confidently between bench presses, rows, and pulls without losing rhythm. Keep the eccentric phase slow and the press or pull smooth, then check effort with a quick talk test or by holding a steady power output before a controlled push at the end of each block. To explore more sessions like these, start with Bench Exercises with Functional Trainer.

 

Setup tip: match handle height to mid chest for presses and drop the pulley low for rows; swap between the handle and long bar attachments as cued to change stimulus while keeping form tight. Pair compatible sensors to see watts, pace, calories, and heart rate on screen, and use filters to pick the right duration and intensity. Build your routine with complementary upper-body functional trainer workouts or add focused arm finishers from the arms functional trainer series. Press Play.

 

FAQs: Bench Exercises Functional Trainer Questions

 

How do I know if my home gym's functional trainer and bench will pair with the Fitscope app so I can see live stats during classes?
Fitscope uses Bluetooth FTMS to talk to many popular machines and also accepts external sensors like RUNN or SmartRow; when paired with a compatible trainer and heart-rate monitor the app will display watts, pace, and calories on screen.

 

What should I look for in class descriptions to pick a suitable upper-body bench class from this collection as a newcomer?
Scan the class description for required equipment, which commonly includes a bench plus handle and long bar attachments, check level or intensity tags, and review coach notes for modifications to match your current strength and comfort.

 

What kinds of metrics and feedback will I see on screen if I join these bench-focused functional trainer classes?
When your equipment and sensors are connected you will see live power and pace, calorie estimates, and heart rate, along with coach cues and timers that align with each work block.

 

How are these bench plus functional trainer sessions typically structured so I can plan my week without opening every class?
Classes commonly organize into focused upper-body work blocks using a bench with cable attachments, followed by short recovery or mobility segments and clear transitions led by coaches.

 

I want to try the collection before committing to a subscription; what trial and membership options support streaming on multiple devices?
Fitscope offers a trial period before you choose a recurring membership, and subscriptions let you stream on phones, tablets, and smart TVs. For more bench and cable options, browse Bench Exercises with Functional Trainer.

