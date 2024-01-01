Bench Exercises Functional Trainer

20 Min upper body class targeting the arms, chest, shoulders and back utilizing a bench and the Functional Trainer.
20 min class focused on the upper body in 2 blocks of work. Equipments needed: A bench, and the handle & long bar attachments.
30 Min upper body class targeting the arms, chest, shoulders and back utilizing a bench and the Functional Trainer.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
