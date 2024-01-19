Beginner Runs

Collection

10 Min Beg Warmup Run #182

13:52

Shorter run with moderate speeds & inclines, perfect for beginner runners but can also be used as a warmup. Set to a pop palylist.
15 Min Beginner Run #175

15:14

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries. Moderate inclines.
15 Min Jumpstart Run #168

15:14

Short beginner jog with occasional running intervals combined with modest inclines.
20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

21:03

20 Min beginner level run with no inclines featuring longer running intervals followed by active walking recoveries of the same length.
15 Min Beg Run (No Inclines) #162

15:31

Short beginner jog with no inclines, featuring occasional running intervals and a sprint right at the end.
15 Min Beginner Jog (No Inclines) #152

15:17

Short beginner jog with no inclines featuring occasional running intervals. Perfect for warming up the muscles before a longer session.
15 Min Beginner 60s Run #147

14:37

Short beginner run with no inclines featuring intervals consisting of 60 seconds of work followed by 60 seconds of walking recoveries.
15 Min Beginner Run #141

15:30

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline
30 Min Beg Endurance Run #136

29:20

Beginner level run that builds longer intervals using modest incline and speed.
30 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #123

30:47

Beginner run with longer intervals followed by walking recoveries. Inclines progress up to 9% then back down. Matched with a rock playlist.
20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

21:01

Beginner run with two parts: first half of class includes jogs & runs up an incline, with the 2nd half all about fast 'n flat (no inclines).
20 Min Beg HIIT Run #117

20:26

Short beginner level run based on building strength, filled to the brim with sprinting intervals with a progressively increasing speed.
30 Min Hills & Endurance Run #111

32:09

Beginner run featuring 2 blocks of work. The first challenge is a hill while block 2 focuses on endurance with longer speed based intervals.
30 Min Beg Endurance Run #109

30:27

A beginner treadmill run with runs and hills up to 5% incline and an endurance jog, featuring a country playlist.
30 Min Beg Progressive Interval Run #104

29:36

Beginner run with walk-jog-run intervals that increase in speed as class progresses.
20 Min Beg Endurance & Speed Run (No Inclines) #101

22:00

Beginner run with no inclines that is divided into an endurance section followed by sprinting intervals with walking recoveries.
20 Min Beg Interval Run #95

20:59

A short beginner run with a lot of slight speed ups and a couple of hills, set to a country playlist.
20 Min Beg HIIT Disco Run #93

21:24

A short high intensity run with a warm up jog, a hill and some sprints at the end, featuring a 70-s remixes playlist.
15 Min Beginner Run (No Incline) #90

17:03

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, starting with jog and speeding up closer to the finish, set to a 00's hits.
20 Min Beg Run #83

20:28

Beginner run divided into 3 intervals w/ speed increases & modest inclines. Each interval will be a little longer & faster than the last.
15 Min Beg Run #79

18:37

Beginner level run divided into 2 intervals with speed increases. Could be used as a warmup or cool down jog. No incline
30 Min Hike & Jog #74

29:58

Beg level workout divided into 3 stages. About 2/3rds is power walking up inclines, with about 1/3rd jogging.
15 Min Easy Jog #69

16:03

Beginner level run divided into 3 easy intervals with speed increases. Could also be used as either a warmup or cool down run.
20 Min HIIT Beg 80s Rock Run #65

20:19

Beginner level workout with running and walking intervals. Fun 80s rock playlist
15 Min Warmup Run #54

15:35

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
15 Min Warmup Run #59

15:39

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries.
15 Min Warmup Run #51

15:04

Short run with easy intervals that can be used either as warmup or beginner run
30 Min Beg HIIT Run #46

30:40

Beginner level interval run with speed and incline intervals.
15 Min Beginner/Warmup Run #40

14:46

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with walking recoveries.
20 Min Beg Warmup Run #38

19:31

Beginner level run with jog & sprint intervals w/ walking recoveries. Also can be used as warmup run.
15 Min Beg/Warmup Run #34

15:23

Beginner level interval run and power walk or use as warmup for crossfit workout.

Beginner Runs That Build Confidence And Consistency

Progressive Treadmill Sessions With Simple Cues And Real-Time Metrics

This collection keeps things friendly and focused: expect walk-jog intervals like smooth 60-second repeats, no-incline options for learning rhythm, and two-part workouts that move from hill work to fast and flat. Coaches keep the pacing clear, the playlists upbeat, and the cues practical so you always know what to do next.


Here is your game plan: let the first block feel conversational, then use modest climbs that peak and taper to train control before you touch speed again. Breathe in through your nose, relax your shoulders, and aim for an effort where you could speak in short phrases; if your heart rate drifts too high, shorten the work segment and extend the walk by a small notch. New to the basics? Check out treadmill workouts for beginners. When you are ready to follow a path, try the structured beginner treadmill plan, browse the wider running classes library, or stack sessions inside the Beginner Treadmill Program. Press play.


FAQs: Beginner Runs Questions

I'm brand new to treadmill workouts — how do I pick a session from this beginner-focused collection that matches my current stamina and equipment? Use class labels and preview descriptions to choose workouts that emphasize walking, jogs, or hill work, and pick ones that note no-incline when your machine lacks grade control; start with gentler pacing until sessions feel comfortable.


What do I need to connect my treadmill or rowing machine to the app so on-screen watts, pace, and calories appear during these beginner run sessions? Turn on your device Bluetooth and pair the app using FTMS or a compatible sensor like RUNN or SmartRow, and pair a Bluetooth heart-rate strap so the app can display live watts, pace, and calorie metrics.


Can I use sessions from this run collection as warmups or recovery on days I plan other training, and how should I select them? Yes — pick classes labeled as warmup, easy jog, or walk-run mixes for lower intensity days, and search for no-incline or gentler-paced descriptions to keep the session restorative rather than fatiguing.


How can I track progress within the collection and avoid repeating the same types of beginner runs as I improve? Save or favorite sessions you like, filter by intensity or focus to find longer endurance or speed options, and monitor steady improvements in pace and heart-rate response across sessions to guide your next choices.


I like instructor energy and specific music vibes — how do coaching style and playlists vary across these beginner running classes and how can I find what motivates me? Coaches offer lively, LA-style guidance across all levels and playlists span pop, rock, and themed mixes; preview class descriptions and mood tags to select the coaching tone and soundtrack that keeps you engaged.


