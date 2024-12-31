Collection

Beg Treadmill Prog - Week 4

In this final week we'll continue with two running and one power walking class albeit longer classes. We'll include a basic yoga for runners workout and a full body strength class to round it out.

20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

21:01

20 Min HIIT & Hills Run #122

Beginner run with two parts: first half of class includes jogs & runs up an incline, with the 2nd half all about fast 'n flat (no inclines).

25 Min Yoga for Runners #35

24:49

25 Min Yoga for Runners #35

Ideal after a treadmill run - beginner level yoga stretch focusing on glutes, quads and calves

30 Min Ain't No Mountain High Enough #146

30:03

30 Min Ain't No Mountain High Enough #146

Power walking class based on 3 long intervals, starting at a 12% incline and working your way down from there while speeds stay at a moderate pace.

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

25:13

25 Min Building Block Full Body Strength #55

Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.

30 Min Hills & Endurance Run #111

32:09

30 Min Hills & Endurance Run #111

Beginner run featuring 2 blocks of work. The first challenge is a hill while block 2 focuses on endurance with longer speed based intervals.

