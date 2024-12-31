In this final week we'll continue with two running and one power walking class albeit longer classes. We'll include a basic yoga for runners workout and a full body strength class to round it out.
Beginner run with two parts: first half of class includes jogs & runs up an incline, with the 2nd half all about fast 'n flat (no inclines).
Ideal after a treadmill run - beginner level yoga stretch focusing on glutes, quads and calves
Power walking class based on 3 long intervals, starting at a 12% incline and working your way down from there while speeds stay at a moderate pace.
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
