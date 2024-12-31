This week we will tackle some longer classes. We continue with 2 running and 1 power walking workout, with mobility and strength classes interspersed.
Short beginner level run based on building strength, filled to the brim with sprinting intervals with a progressively increasing speed.
Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength
Low impact power walk class focused on speed and inclines. Progressive inclines up to 6%. Set to an 80's contemporary playlist.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
