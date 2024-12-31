Collection

Beg Treadmill Prog - Week 3

This week we will tackle some longer classes. We continue with 2 running and 1 power walking workout, with mobility and strength classes interspersed.

20 Min Beg HIIT Run #117

20:26

Short beginner level run based on building strength, filled to the brim with sprinting intervals with a progressively increasing speed.

25 Min Adv Mobility Workout #2

24:50

Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength

30 Min Slow Climb Power Walk #176

30:31

Low impact power walk class focused on speed and inclines. Progressive inclines up to 6%. Set to an 80's contemporary playlist.

20 Min Classic Full Body Strength #54

20:50

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

20 Min Beg Run (No Incline) #167

21:03

20 Min beginner level run with no inclines featuring longer running intervals followed by active walking recoveries of the same length.

