This week steps it up with two running and only one power walking class. On non-treadmill days we have a mobility and strength class.
A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline
Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.
Low impact power walking class that follows a pyramid structure, going from 1% incline all the way up to the max of 9%, and then back down again.
Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.
