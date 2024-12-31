Collection

Beg Treadmill Prog - Week 2

This week steps it up with two running and only one power walking class. On non-treadmill days we have a mobility and strength class.

15 Min Beginner Run #141

A short beginner run focusing on speed intervals, alternating between running and jogging. No incline

15 Min Beg Mobility Workout #3

Beginner level routine focusing on stretching and increasing joint range of motion through the spine, starting with hips and progessing to the neck.

30 Min Pyramid Walk #183

Low impact power walking class that follows a pyramid structure, going from 1% incline all the way up to the max of 9%, and then back down again.

15 Min Below the Belt Bodyweight #49

Strengthen those legs with this no-equipment needed workout.

15 Min Beginner Run #175

Short beginner or warmup run with a series of increasing speed intervals with jogging recoveries. Moderate inclines.

