In this final week we'll introduce 45 min cycling classes. We'll include a basic yoga for cycling workout and a full body strength class to round it out.
Adv beginner ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 120 rpm. Limited amount of choreography. Low to moderate resistance throughout.
Yoga flow specifically designed for pain and tightness from cycling
Beg level rhythm ride w/ modest incline & speed intervals & frequent recoveries. A balance between in and out of the saddle.
Full body strength circuit based on 6 exercises with 30 sec intervals for each. No equipment needed other than a mat.
