This week sees you graduate to all 30 min cycling classes. We continue with 3 cycling workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.
Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.
Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength
Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster