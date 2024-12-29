Collection

This week sees you graduate to all 30 min cycling classes. We continue with 3 cycling workouts with mobility and strength classes interspersed.

29:40

Low impact ride featuring shorter speed & resistance based intervals to the beat of the music.

24:50

Full body exercise routine focused on increasing the range of motion in joints by combining flexibility with controlled movement and strength

30:14

Beginner level class with a variety of incline and speed intervals. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.

20:50

Full body strength workout based on classic calisthenics exercises. No equipment needed other than maybe a mat.

31:46

A beginner rhythm ride, featuring a lot of powerful climb and speed intervals and following a Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez playlist.

