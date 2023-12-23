Airbike bootcamp setup, interval previews, and progress tips
Equipment setup tip: Set your airbike seat roughly at hip height when standing next to the bike, then slide the seat forward or back so your knee keeps a small bend at the bottom of the stroke. Keep a light grip and drive the handles with elbows slightly bent. If you do not have dumbbells, use two filled backpacks for the floor blocks.
What the intervals look like: 20 Min Airbike & Dumbbell Bootcamp #18 runs 10 minutes on the bike followed by 10 minutes of dumbbell work, while 20 Min Airbike Bootcamp #15 rotates 30 second sprints across 3 rounds of 5 movements. For a longer grind, the 30 minute dumbbell bootcamp stacks conditioning into 6 focused blocks. Watch average watts during working bouts and keep recoveries smooth at 40 to 50 RPM. If you want more sessions like these, browse 20 minute airbike options or the full airbike class library.
Recover and progress: Finish with 3 to 5 minutes of easy pedaling and a short stretch and recovery session. Track sprint peak power, average watts, and dumbbell reps to see steady week over week trends. Start free trial.
Quick FAQs
What equipment do I need? An airbike for every class. Many sessions also use one pair of dumbbells and a mat, with bodyweight options noted when available.
How do I scale if I am new or returning from injury? Cut sprints to 15 to 20 seconds, add more rest, choose lighter dumbbells or bodyweight, and keep technique crisp before you add intensity.
How often should I train to see results? Three sessions per week drives noticeable conditioning and body composition changes in 6 to 8 weeks. Train 4 to 6 times weekly if recovery and nutrition are on point.
What is the difference between the 20 minute and 30 minute classes? The 20 minute options hit higher intensity in less time, while 30 minute classes add extra blocks for volume, extended strength work, or technique focus.
How do I measure progress? Log distance, average watts, sprint peak power, and reps or load in the strength blocks, along with RPE. Compare week to week, not just one workout.
START TRAINING WITH FITSCOPE
Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes