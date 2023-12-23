Collection

Airbike Bootcamp

videos (3)

20 Min Airbike & Dumbbell Bootcamp Workout #18

20:15

20 Min Airbike & Dumbbell Bootcamp Workout #18

Combo airbike & dumbbell cross training class for a full body workout. 10 min on the airbike, then 10 min on the floor with the dumbbells.
20 Min Airbike Bootcamp #15

20:38

20 Min Airbike Bootcamp #15

Bodyweight boot camp airbike class, moving between the airbike and the mat with 30 second intervals in 3 rounds of 5 different movements.
30 Min Airbike Bootcamp w/ Dumbbells #14

28:39

30 Min Airbike Bootcamp w/ Dumbbells #14

Dumbbell bootcamp airbike class, moving between the airfit bike and the matt, focusing on conditioning the muscles through 6 blocks of work.

Airbike bootcamp setup, interval previews, and progress tips

Equipment setup tip: Set your airbike seat roughly at hip height when standing next to the bike, then slide the seat forward or back so your knee keeps a small bend at the bottom of the stroke. Keep a light grip and drive the handles with elbows slightly bent. If you do not have dumbbells, use two filled backpacks for the floor blocks.


What the intervals look like: 20 Min Airbike & Dumbbell Bootcamp #18 runs 10 minutes on the bike followed by 10 minutes of dumbbell work, while 20 Min Airbike Bootcamp #15 rotates 30 second sprints across 3 rounds of 5 movements. For a longer grind, the 30 minute dumbbell bootcamp stacks conditioning into 6 focused blocks. Watch average watts during working bouts and keep recoveries smooth at 40 to 50 RPM. If you want more sessions like these, browse 20 minute airbike options or the full airbike class library.


Recover and progress: Finish with 3 to 5 minutes of easy pedaling and a short stretch and recovery session. Track sprint peak power, average watts, and dumbbell reps to see steady week over week trends. Start free trial.


Quick FAQs

What equipment do I need?
An airbike for every class. Many sessions also use one pair of dumbbells and a mat, with bodyweight options noted when available.


How do I scale if I am new or returning from injury?
Cut sprints to 15 to 20 seconds, add more rest, choose lighter dumbbells or bodyweight, and keep technique crisp before you add intensity.


How often should I train to see results?
Three sessions per week drives noticeable conditioning and body composition changes in 6 to 8 weeks. Train 4 to 6 times weekly if recovery and nutrition are on point.


What is the difference between the 20 minute and 30 minute classes?
The 20 minute options hit higher intensity in less time, while 30 minute classes add extra blocks for volume, extended strength work, or technique focus.


How do I measure progress?
Log distance, average watts, sprint peak power, and reps or load in the strength blocks, along with RPE. Compare week to week, not just one workout.


START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster