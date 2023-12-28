Abs, Arms & Glutes Pilates

Who it is for, how it runs, and one metric to watch
This collection delivers short, low impact Pilates sessions that tighten your core, tone your arms, and build glute strength. It is ideal if you are returning after a break or want focused, time efficient training you can fit in any day. Expect a quick warm up, targeted activation sets, then controlled sequences you repeat for clean, consistent reps. Work at a steady tempo, using a slow 3 count lower to build time under tension and an exhale on effort to lock in core control. New to the mat? Start with familiar shapes in our mat Pilates collection. No need for a Pilates reformer—these sessions are designed to build strength and control using only bodyweight and small props.
Setup that saves your joints: Place a loop band just above the knees to bias the glutes without stressing the hips. Hold the Pilates ring with soft elbows and press from the heels of your palms so the shoulders stay down and wide. For core work, position a small ball under the low back, keep ribs heavy, and gently squeeze on the exhale to cue the deep core. A folded towel under the sacrum is a simple swap for extra support. Movement cues that matter: brace before you move, keep knee tracks over mid foot, and think long spine rather than high lift. Choose resistance and a pace that land around an RPE of 6 to 7 so form stays crisp by the final reps. For more ab focused sessions, browse core workouts. For lighter days and recovery, add a short session from stretch and recovery. If you like a simple starter schedule, try the options in our 10 day beginner programs. Press Play and begin with one class today, then build consistency across the week.
Who is this collection best for?
Beginners through early intermediates who want low impact strength, better posture, and improved core control. It is also great if you are getting back into training or prefer short, focused classes.
What equipment do I need?
A mat covers most classes. Optional props include a loop band, a Pilates ring, a small exercise ball, and a towel for extra support or resistance.
How should I set up common props?
Place a loop band above the knees to emphasize glute activation. Hold the ring with soft elbows and press from the heels of the palms to protect shoulders. Position a small ball under the low back and squeeze gently on the exhale to cue the deep core.
How do I choose tempo and resistance?
Pick tension and a pace that let you maintain perfect form with moderate fatigue by the end of each set. If it feels easy, increase band tension or slow the lowering phase to increase time under tension.
Can I combine multiple classes into one workout?
Yes. Pair a core focused session with an arms or glutes class for a fuller training day, and schedule a recovery or stretch session on alternate days to keep joints mobile.
How should I track progress?
Look for cleaner reps, longer controlled holds, fewer breaks in sequences, and the ability to increase band tension while keeping great form. These are reliable signs of strength and control gains.
