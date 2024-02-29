60 Min Rides

Collection

60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #302

63:06

60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #302

Long and difficult advanced cycling ride featuring a number of challenging speed & resistance based intervals coupled with choreo movements.
60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #292

60:10

60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #292

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride #290

59:42

60 Min Endurance Ride #290

Long 60 min ride but with lots of recovery periods & no choreo. Longer intervals and heavy resistance for building strength.
60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #286

59:30

60 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #286

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride #285

60:22

60 Min Endurance Ride #285

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride w/ Dumbbells #284

59:34

60 Min Endurance Ride w/ Dumbbells #284

Advanced level ride focused on endurance with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
60 Min Endurace Ride #269

58:10

60 Min Endurace Ride #269

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Adv Endurance Ride #265

57:56

60 Min Adv Endurance Ride #265

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Endurance Ride #262

62:53

60 Min Endurance Ride #262

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints and long climbs alike. Playlist features current pop and house hits.
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #257

60:13

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #257

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints and long climbs alike to both build strength and improve endurance.
60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #252

57:39

60 Min Adv Choreo Ride #252

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength. Set to a pop playlist.
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #249

57:54

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #249

Advanced 60 min ride for both endurance and strength. Expect lots of choreo for core workout and lower body strength.
60 Min Tour De New York #246

53:59

60 Min Tour De New York #246

Advanced road ride with plenty of inclines & drills as Lee describes riding around NYC.
75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244

73:59

75 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #244

A long advanced endurance workout filled with shorter sprints, and long climbs alike, set to a playlist of pop hits and remixes.
90 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #242

90:00

90 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #242

An extremely long and difficult ride to build endurance w/ various speed & resistance based intervals, riding both in and out of the saddle.
60 Min Endurance Ride #203

60:32

60 Min Endurance Ride #203

A long endurance workout featuring all kinds of climbs, sprints and isolations, set to a playlist of current pop hits.
60 Min Endurance Ride #182

59:33

60 Min Endurance Ride #182

Advanced level 60 min long ride with a focus on building endurance with lots of hills and sprints
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #171

59:52

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #171

Advanced level 60 min long hiit ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints. Playlist features hits & remixes from 2000s onwards
60 Min Adv Power Ride #157

60:19

60 Min Adv Power Ride #157

Advanced level 60 min long ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints to fun current hits playlist.
60 Min Post Malone & Ariana Pop Power Ride #124

60:23

60 Min Post Malone & Ariana Pop Power Ride #124

Advanced level 60 min ride with a focus on strength building with lots of hills and sprints to pop hits from Post Malone & Ariana Grande
60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #122

60:05

60 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #122

Adv level rhythm ride with dumbbell workout for arms halfway through. Soundtrack is fresh current hits.

60 minute rides for experienced cyclists that blend endurance, rhythm, and power

Set your saddle so your knee keeps a slight bend at the bottom of the stroke and keep light dumbbells within reach for strength-integrated classes. Expect long tempo blocks, steady climbs, and music-timed cadence drills, with some sessions adding a mid-ride dumbbell sequence on the bike to challenge posture and core control. Coaching cues focus on cadence, resistance strategy, and clean technique so every minute counts.


Pick rides by emphasis: endurance for sustained efforts and planned recovery, rhythm and power for quicker intervals and heavier resistance, and choreo for off-the-saddle coordination work. Watch one metric: cadence. Use ladders that build toward higher RPM for tempo and shift to lower RPM on heavy climbs; if your cadence slips or your hips rock, ease resistance and reset tall posture. To structure your week, follow our experienced cycling plan. On lighter days, add recovery and mobility sessions. For added stability on the bike, pair rides with short core training. Press Play.


Who are these classes best for?
Riders with a solid cycling base who want purposeful sessions that build endurance, strength, and coordination. You will get the most from full-session pacing and clear cadence targets.

How often should I include these rides?
Train consistently but balance harder rhythm or power days with easier endurance rides and mobility work. Increase recovery if you notice persistent fatigue.

Do any classes include strength work?
Yes. Some sessions include a light dumbbell block on the bike to reinforce upper-body control and core engagement. Choose conservative weight and prioritize balance.

How should I set intensity for climbs and sprints?
Follow cadence and perceived effort cues from the coach. Keep climbs as steady aerobic efforts and treat sprints as short, controlled spikes. If you track heart rate, use it as a secondary check to stay in the right zone.

What safety tips apply to choreography and dumbbells?
Maintain a tall spine, engage your core, and move with control. If a drill compromises balance, return to seated or supported options and practice the pattern before adding resistance.

How can I measure progress?
Track perceived exertion and cadence consistency, and use heart rate or power if available. Look for smoother tempo holds, faster recovery between intervals, and cleaner movement during choreographed segments.


