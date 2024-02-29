60 Min Rides

60 minute rides for experienced cyclists that blend endurance, rhythm, and power
Set your saddle so your knee keeps a slight bend at the bottom of the stroke and keep light dumbbells within reach for strength-integrated classes. Expect long tempo blocks, steady climbs, and music-timed cadence drills, with some sessions adding a mid-ride dumbbell sequence on the bike to challenge posture and core control. Coaching cues focus on cadence, resistance strategy, and clean technique so every minute counts.
Pick rides by emphasis: endurance for sustained efforts and planned recovery, rhythm and power for quicker intervals and heavier resistance, and choreo for off-the-saddle coordination work. Watch one metric: cadence. Use ladders that build toward higher RPM for tempo and shift to lower RPM on heavy climbs; if your cadence slips or your hips rock, ease resistance and reset tall posture. To structure your week, follow our experienced cycling plan. On lighter days, add recovery and mobility sessions. For added stability on the bike, pair rides with short core training. Press Play.
Who are these classes best for? Riders with a solid cycling base who want purposeful sessions that build endurance, strength, and coordination. You will get the most from full-session pacing and clear cadence targets.
How often should I include these rides? Train consistently but balance harder rhythm or power days with easier endurance rides and mobility work. Increase recovery if you notice persistent fatigue.
Do any classes include strength work? Yes. Some sessions include a light dumbbell block on the bike to reinforce upper-body control and core engagement. Choose conservative weight and prioritize balance.
How should I set intensity for climbs and sprints? Follow cadence and perceived effort cues from the coach. Keep climbs as steady aerobic efforts and treat sprints as short, controlled spikes. If you track heart rate, use it as a secondary check to stay in the right zone.
What safety tips apply to choreography and dumbbells? Maintain a tall spine, engage your core, and move with control. If a drill compromises balance, return to seated or supported options and practice the pattern before adding resistance.
How can I measure progress? Track perceived exertion and cadence consistency, and use heart rate or power if available. Look for smoother tempo holds, faster recovery between intervals, and cleaner movement during choreographed segments.
