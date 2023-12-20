45 Min Upright Bike

45 minute upright bike workouts for rhythm, endurance, and performance
Dial in your fit first: set saddle height so your knee is slightly bent at the bottom of the stroke and keep a tall, neutral spine when you stand. No RPM readout? Count right foot strokes for 15 seconds and multiply by 4 to estimate cadence. New to cadence work? Start with the Intro to Rhythm upright bike series and focus on matching the beat before you add resistance.
Each 45 minute ride follows a clean structure with a 6 to 10 minute warm up, 2 to 4 working blocks, then a cool down. Look for effort signals like the Inter Rhythm Ride with sprints up to 100 rpm and moderate resistance, and the Triple 7s Ride that stacks three 7 minute segments repeated for steady endurance. Quick tip: on a 1 to 30 resistance scale, hold around 12 to 15 for tempo work at 70 to 90 rpm, then nudge resistance down one click if your cadence drops during a sprint. Build week to week with 2 to 3 rides, add a hill or interval focus after 4 to 6 weeks using the cycling plan, and protect gains with a short post ride stretch from our stretch and recovery classes. Press Play.
Which 45 minute classes are best for beginners? Start with Intro to Rhythm Parts 5 and 6 to learn beat matching, seated form, and smooth resistance changes. Keep intensity easy and add resistance only when cadence is steady.
How should I set cadence and resistance if my bike has no RPM? Use perceived tempo: easy 60 to 70 rpm, steady 70 to 90 rpm, fast 90 to 110 plus. Match resistance so your cadence is controlled. If cadence runs away, add a little resistance. If cadence stalls, reduce slightly.
How often should I ride these 45 minute sessions? For general fitness, aim for 2 to 4 rides per week with one interval or hill day and one endurance or recovery day. Advanced riders can go 4 to 6 days with at least one full recovery day.
What metrics should I track to measure improvement? Track average cadence in target zones, ability to complete intervals at the prescribed resistance, average power if available, and how quickly your heart rate recovers in the first minute post interval.
How do rhythm rides differ from endurance rides? Rhythm rides use music driven cadence changes for coordination and neuromuscular snap, while endurance rides hold longer, steadier blocks of resistance and tempo to raise your aerobic threshold.
