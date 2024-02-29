45 Min Rides

This collection brings together rhythm, power, choreo, endurance, and hybrid strength rides so you can match each session to your goal. Expect patterns like two climbs split by a fast flat that builds each round, plus movement-focused options with isolation segments to sharpen control. Some classes include a mid-ride dumbbell block on the bike for a full body tune-up. Choose by feel: heavier resistance with slower legs for climbing strength, steady mid cadence for tempo, and brief high cadence pops for speed. If you cannot hold a smooth 80 to 100 rpm at your chosen gear, lower resistance slightly, sit tall, and focus on a round pedal stroke. If you love coordination and groove, explore our choreo rides.
Set your saddle roughly at hip height, keep wrists neutral, shoulders relaxed, and secure your shoes so you can pull through the full stroke. Use light, controllable dumbbells and stay seated for weight segments unless cued. Build your week with a mix of interval days and steadier endurance rides using the structured Cycling Plan. Already consistent and ready to level up? Map a bigger build with the Experienced Cycling Plan. For recovery and mobility, finish with a focused cool down from Stretch and Recovery. Press Play.
How should I pick a class based on goals?
Choose by stimulus: climb-heavy or higher resistance for strength, tempo for aerobic base, sprint and power blocks for speed, and choreo for coordination and variety. Hybrid rides balance cardio and light strength.
What’s the best way to use cadence and resistance together?
Let cadence steer intensity and resistance set the load. Keep mid cadence for endurance, go lower with heavier resistance to simulate a climb, and use short high cadence bursts to develop neuromuscular speed.
Are on-bike dumbbell segments worth including?
Yes, when weights are light with slow, controlled reps and strong core engagement. Treat them as accessory work that complements your cycling effort rather than replacing it.
How do I progress without overreaching?
Change one variable at a time: add a touch of resistance, extend a tempo block, or insert a brief sprint set. Make sure you can complete the warmup and early intervals cleanly before increasing load. For a guided build, follow the Cycling Plan.
How should I warm up and cool down?
Start with easy spinning to raise heart rate and open the hips, then add a few short build efforts to prime your legs. Finish with an easy spin and targeted hip, glute, and low back stretches, or tap into Stretch and Recovery for a quick reset.
