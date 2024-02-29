Collection

45 Min Rides

videos (75)

45 Min Rhythm Ride #310

44:08

45 Min Rhythm Ride #310

Intermediate level ride focused on hill climbs. Cadence mostly ranges from 80-100 rpm with max resistance hill climb towards the end.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316

48:23

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #316

Advanced ride with cadence ranging 50-130 rpm, with lots of choreo. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout. Set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

45:47

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #326

Intermediate ride with cadence ranging 60-100 rpm, with a number of choreography moves like isolations & elbow drops. Low to moderate resistance throughout.
45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #320

45:55

45 Min Choreo Rhythm Ride #320

Adv ride with cadence ranging 70-120 rpm, with an isolation segment in the middle. Moderate to heavy resistance throughout with elbow drops & side-to-side movements.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

46:43

45 Min Rhythm Ride #323

Intermediate level ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 130 rpm. Lots of standing, with low to moderate resistance throughout.
45 Min Adv Beg Rhythm Ride #313

45:12

45 Min Adv Beg Rhythm Ride #313

Adv beginner ride with cadence around 80-100 rpm, with a few pushes up to 120 rpm. Limited amount of choreography. Low to moderate resistance throughout.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #300

44:02

45 Min Rhythm Ride #300

Longer rhythm ride with various speed based intervals to the beat of the music. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Adv Choreo Ride #298

44:42

45 Min Adv Choreo Ride #298

Longer advanced level ride with speed & resistance intervals combined with choreo movements. Expect to ride both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #296

46:31

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #296

Longer advanced ride featuring shorter speed based intervals, lots of choreo and a dumbbell workout ON the bike for a full body workout.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #294

44:17

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #294

A longer advanced level ride featuring speed and resistance based intervals riding both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #293

46:35

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #293

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.
45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #289

46:27

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #289

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.
45 Min Cycle & Climb w/ Dumbbells #283

44:51

45 Min Cycle & Climb w/ Dumbbells #283

Intermediate level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class.
45 Min Cycle Like a Pro #280

43:30

45 Min Cycle Like a Pro #280

Low impact but not easy. Plenty of longer speed and resistance intervals, but mostly seated.
45 Min Hills & Drills Ride #276

46:47

45 Min Hills & Drills Ride #276

A long intermediate class with a repeated drill of two climbs and a flat, growing in intensity as time passes, set to an indie playlist.
45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #275

46:18

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #275

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #274

45:14

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #274

An extended intermediate class consisting of a powerful warm up and some long sets of endurance pushes, set to an indie playlist.
45 Min Steady State Rhythm Ride #272

45:58

45 Min Steady State Rhythm Ride #272

A longer intermediate cycling workout, completely focusing it's attention on stamina and endurance, with heavy intervals to match, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Low Impact 70s Ride #271

44:39

45 Min Low Impact 70s Ride #271

A lengthy beginner low impact class, featuring moderate and sustainable intervals with active recoveries, set to a 70s remixes playlist.
45 Min Intense Ride w/ Dumbbells #268

44:20

45 Min Intense Ride w/ Dumbbells #268

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class. Matched with a 90's palylist.
45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #261

45:13

45 Min Beginner Rhythm Ride #261

Beg level rhythm ride w/ modest incline & speed intervals & frequent recoveries. A balance between in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45:32

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #256

45 Min ride that builds both strength and endurance, featuring sprints and fast flats, as well as a modest amount of choreo.
45 Min Beg Country Ride #255

45:09

45 Min Beg Country Ride #255

A longer ride but still beginner level. Modest incline and speed intervals with frequent recoveries. Set to a country playlist.
45 Min inter Rhythm Ride #253

43:44

45 Min inter Rhythm Ride #253

An extended cycling class, w/ plenty of intervals with speed and resistance, as well as choreography drills, set to an electronic playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #248

46:49

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #248

A long intermediate cycling workout, consisting of longer speed and resistance intervals, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #247

45:22

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #247

A long beginner ride, consisting of lots of shorter intervals of sprints and climbs with recoveries, set to a country playlist.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #243

45:22

45 Min Rhythm Ride #243

A longer intermediate workout with progressive hills, sprints and a lot of intervals in and out of the saddle, featuring a pop playlist.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #241

44:40

45 Min Rhythm Ride #241

A long and difficult intermediate workout, featuring hills and sprints, as well as endurance & resistance intervals, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Battle of the Exes Ride #239

46:12

45 Min Battle of the Exes Ride #239

A long intermediate cycling class, featuring different sets of brief intervals and drills, from hikes to sprints, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #237

44:24

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #237

A long intermediate cycling workout, mixing a lot of intervals and endurance pieces following the rhythm of the pop playlist.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #234

43:18

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #234

A long intermediate ride mixing a lot of short and longer intervals of both speed and resistance following closely to a pop playlist.
45 Min Breakup Rhythm Ride #233

45:07

45 Min Breakup Rhythm Ride #233

A long beginner cycling workout, focusing on lengthy endurance intervals and some climbs and runs with a pop playlist featuring breakup tracks.
45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #230

45:19

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #230

A long beginner cycling workout, featuring a wide variety of intervals and pushes with plentiful recovery, set to an indie playlist.
45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #228

44:12

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #228

A long beginner workout, focusing a lot on speed intervals, with some rolling hills and resistance runs mixed in, set to an indie playlist.
45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #226

43:57

45 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #226

A longer beginner cycling workout, featuring a lot of intense intervals and long, forgiving recoveries with an indie playlist.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #224

44:44

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #224

A long intermediate workout, featuring a lot of speed, resistance, and a mix of the two near the finish line. Set to an indie playlist.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #223

29:29

30 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #223

An advanced cycling workout consisting of intense intervals and drills with a dance hits playlist.
45 Min 80s Anthems Ride #222

44:24

45 Min 80s Anthems Ride #222

A longer intermediate cycling workout, featuring heavy intervals targeted for every major muscle group, set to an 80s rock playlist.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #221

45:13

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #221

A long intermediate cycling workout, featuring all the variety of bike intervals, including fast sprints and slow climbs, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Hills & Drills Rhythm Ride #219

44:55

45 Min Hills & Drills Rhythm Ride #219

A long intermediate cycling workout, featuring a variety of intervals and drills following the beat of an indie & instrumental playlist.
45 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #216

46:08

45 Min 90s Rhythm Ride #216

A long intermediate level class, featuring a variety of push intervals and endurance bits of both resistance and speed, set to a 90s playlist.
45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #213

46:24

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #213

A long intermediate rhythm ride featuring tons of high intensity pushes, sprints and enduring climbs, following the playlist of country hits.
45 Min Endurance Ride #212

46:35

45 Min Endurance Ride #212

A long endurance workout, featuring three parts focusing on climbs, sprints and more climbs, set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Triple Threat Ride #205

45:04

45 Min Triple Threat Ride #205

A long adv workout featuring three sets of three interval types, hills, runs and sprints, all set to a playlist of pop tracks and remixes.
45 Min House Rhythm Ride #202

46:47

45 Min House Rhythm Ride #202

Adv level rhythm ride with intense incline and speed intervals but frequent recoveries. Much of the class will be standing. Playlist features current house tracks.
45 Min Rhythm Road Ride #197

45:18

45 Min Rhythm Road Ride #197

A long intermediate workout featuring a variety of intervals simulating an outdoor bike ride with a pop playlist.
45 Min Road Ride #196

43:47

45 Min Road Ride #196

An intermediate level rhythm ride, with heavy climbs, sprints through resistance and endurance runs, set to a 90s playlist.
45 Min Road Race Ride #193

47:05

45 Min Road Race Ride #193

A long intermediate cycling workout, simulating a complete road race with it's varied set of drills and intervals with a pop playlist.
45 Min HIIT Ride #189

46:05

45 Min HIIT Ride #189

A long intermediate HIIT ride, filled with speed pushes through moderate levels of resistance, set to a pop tracks and remixes playlist.
45 Min Trail Ride #183

45:26

45 Min Trail Ride #183

Intermediate level ride with a variety of resistance intervals to mimic different terrain
45 Min Rhythm Ride #180

46:15

45 Min Rhythm Ride #180

Intermediate level rhythm emphasizing lower body strength.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #178

47:46

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #178

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats. Playlist is indie hip hop & instrumental
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #176

45:08

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #176

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class. Current hits playlist
45 Min Movie Hits Rhythm Ride #169

46:26

45 Min Movie Hits Rhythm Ride #169

Intermediate level ride with hills & fast flats and ab work. Fun movie theme soundtrack including Grease, Fame, Mission Impossible & more!
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #167

45:37

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #167

Intense ride focused on speed and power, both in and out of the saddle. Playlist includes hits from the 90s & 00s
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #165

44:23

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #165

Intense ride focused on speedwork, both in and out of the saddle. Playlist is current hits & remixes
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #162

45:19

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #162

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats. Current hits playlist.
45 Min Intermediate Rhythm Ride #159

46:25

45 Min Intermediate Rhythm Ride #159

Intermediate level rhythm ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout. Playlist current pop and house remixes
45 Min Adv 90s Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #153

46:53

45 Min Adv 90s Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #153

Advanced level ride with a light dumbbell workout on the bike halfway through class with eclectic 90s playlist
45 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #151

46:59

45 Min Endurance & Strength Ride #151

Intermediate level ride with both an endurance and strength section. Current house hits playlist
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #144

45:43

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #144

Adv level ride with hill, run and sprint intervals to dance remixes
45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #139

46:03

45 Min Country Rhythm Ride #139

Intermediate level rhythm ride perfect for country music or similar genres
45 Min Rhythm Ride #137

45:51

45 Min Rhythm Ride #137

Intermediate level rhythm emphasizing lower body strength to 90s hits.
45 Min Inter Choreo™ Ride #135

45:12

45 Min Inter Choreo™ Ride #135

Intermediate level ride with lots of movement in & out of the saddle
45 Min Hills & Valley Ride #133

41:47

45 Min Hills & Valley Ride #133

Intermedaite level rhythm ride will heavy resistance and fast flats
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #131

44:21

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #131

Intermediate level ride with heavy climbs, sprints and choreo to tone core.
45 Min Inter Power Ride #129

45:07

45 Min Inter Power Ride #129

Intermediate level 45 min ride that builds both strength and endurance with hills, sprints and fast flats.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #128

45:04

45 Min Adv Rhythm Ride #128

Intense ride focused on speedwork, both in and out of the saddle.
45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #126

42:07

45 Min Power Rhythm Ride #126

Advanced rhythm-based power ride with long progressive hills, steady-state flats and intense intervals, all to a fun, current hits playlist.
45 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #121

44:37

45 Min Rhythm Ride w/ Dumbbells #121

Intermediate level ride with a dumbbell workout halfway through.
45 Min Adv Power Rhythm Ride #111

45:09

45 Min Adv Power Rhythm Ride #111

Advanced level ride building both strength and endurance with power climbs and flat out sprints
45 Min Power Ride #108

44:43

45 Min Power Ride #108

Intermediate level ride with steep hills, speed work and isolations.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #107

44:41

45 Min Inter Rhythm Ride #107

Intermediate level ride with hills, fast flats and ab work. Both cardio and strength workout.
45 Min Power Ride #102

45:33

45 Min Power Ride #102

Advanced power ride with long progressive hills, steady-state flats and intense intervals.
45 Min Rhythm Ride #101

46:22

45 Min Rhythm Ride #101

Advanced level rhythm ride offering both a cardio and strength workout.

Build endurance, power, and rhythm in 45 minutes

This collection brings together rhythm, power, choreo, endurance, and hybrid strength rides so you can match each session to your goal. Expect patterns like two climbs split by a fast flat that builds each round, plus movement-focused options with isolation segments to sharpen control. Some classes include a mid-ride dumbbell block on the bike for a full body tune-up. Choose by feel: heavier resistance with slower legs for climbing strength, steady mid cadence for tempo, and brief high cadence pops for speed. If you cannot hold a smooth 80 to 100 rpm at your chosen gear, lower resistance slightly, sit tall, and focus on a round pedal stroke. If you love coordination and groove, explore our choreo rides.


Set your saddle roughly at hip height, keep wrists neutral, shoulders relaxed, and secure your shoes so you can pull through the full stroke. Use light, controllable dumbbells and stay seated for weight segments unless cued. Build your week with a mix of interval days and steadier endurance rides using the structured Cycling Plan. Already consistent and ready to level up? Map a bigger build with the Experienced Cycling Plan. For recovery and mobility, finish with a focused cool down from Stretch and Recovery. Press Play.


How should I pick a class based on goals?
Choose by stimulus: climb-heavy or higher resistance for strength, tempo for aerobic base, sprint and power blocks for speed, and choreo for coordination and variety. Hybrid rides balance cardio and light strength.

What’s the best way to use cadence and resistance together?
Let cadence steer intensity and resistance set the load. Keep mid cadence for endurance, go lower with heavier resistance to simulate a climb, and use short high cadence bursts to develop neuromuscular speed.

Are on-bike dumbbell segments worth including?
Yes, when weights are light with slow, controlled reps and strong core engagement. Treat them as accessory work that complements your cycling effort rather than replacing it.

How do I progress without overreaching?
Change one variable at a time: add a touch of resistance, extend a tempo block, or insert a brief sprint set. Make sure you can complete the warmup and early intervals cleanly before increasing load. For a guided build, follow the Cycling Plan.

How should I warm up and cool down?
Start with easy spinning to raise heart rate and open the hips, then add a few short build efforts to prime your legs. Finish with an easy spin and targeted hip, glute, and low back stretches, or tap into Stretch and Recovery for a quick reset.

