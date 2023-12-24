Collection

45 Min Recumbent

videos (8)

45 Min 70s Pop Rhythm Recumbent™ #35

45:36

45 Min 70s Pop Rhythm Recumbent™ #35

Intermediate rhythm ride with challenging speed and resistance intervals, but plenty of time to recover. Set to a pop playlist from the 70s.
45 Min 70s Rhythm Recumbent™ #33

45:31

45 Min 70s Rhythm Recumbent™ #33

Advanced rhythm ride with difficult speed and resistance intervals, but plenty of time to recover. Set to a playlist from the 70s.
45 Min Recumbent & Dumbbells #27

45:28

45 Min Recumbent & Dumbbells #27

Recumbent and dumbbells cross training, w/ 30 min high intensity intervals on the bike, and 15 min upper body training with the dumbbells.
45 Min Performance Ride #22

45:24

45 Min Performance Ride #22

Beginner ride focused on performance with longer and more intense speed and resistance intervals, going from easy all the way to breathless.
45 Min Get Up & Go Ride #20

45:32

45 Min Get Up & Go Ride #20

Advanced ride with speed pushing intervals that gradually get faster as the workout progresses while resistances stays at a moderate level.
45 Min Adv Rhythm Recumbent™ #16

46:49

45 Min Adv Rhythm Recumbent™ #16

Advanced level ride focused on endurance by going up 2 sets of 2 hills followed by a flat road. Set to a pop playlist.
45 Min Adv Endurance Ride #14

43:45

45 Min Adv Endurance Ride #14

Advanced level ride focused on endurance through 2 sets of 10x speed intervals, first focusing only on speed, and then speed and resistance.
45 Min Inter Rhythm Recumbent™ #7

45:24

45 Min Inter Rhythm Recumbent™ #7

Intermediate level rhythm ride set to a 70s playlist, endure some challenging resistance intervals while staying on the beat of the music.

Train smarter with 45‑minute recumbent rides that blend rhythm, endurance, and mixed strength

Set your seat so your knee stays slightly bent at the bottom of the stroke, tighten pedal straps over the ball of your foot, and keep hips level. Scale by feel or power: hold a steady moderate effort on base work, then push to a hard but controlled effort on intervals. A quick tip: if breathing turns choppy or you start rocking your hips, ease resistance or cadence until form locks back in.


 

Inside this collection you will see paired hill repeats that finish with a flat-road cadence push, plus speed repeats that start cadence-only and then layer resistance for a strong finish. Many rides sync the beat to your pedal speed so you can use the music to hold smooth RPM; explore more beat-matched sessions here: rhythm recumbent rides. On recovery days, add a short mobility reset to rebound faster and keep joints happy: mobility sessions. Ready for a simple weekly structure that rotates rhythm, endurance, and mixed formats? See our cycling plan. Press Play.


What does rhythm mean in these rides?
Rhythm means the playlist matches the planned cadence so the beat cues your pedal speed and transitions. Following the beat helps smooth your stroke and keep pacing consistent.

How do I choose between speed, resistance, and mixed sessions?
Use speed days to train cadence control and power, hill or resistance days to build muscular endurance, and mixed sessions when you want cardio plus simple strength work in one workout.

How should I scale intensity safely?
Start each work block at an effort you can hold with quiet hips and steady breathing. If form breaks, reduce resistance or spin a touch slower until you regain control.

How often should I do these sessions?
Alternate harder interval days with easier rhythm or recovery rides. Aim for a mix of rhythm, endurance, and one mixed-strength ride in your week with at least one low-intensity day between tougher efforts.

Are recumbent rides a good option for joint or back issues?
Yes, the recumbent position lowers spinal and knee loading compared with upright bikes. Keep resistance pain free, focus on smooth cadence, and check with a clinician for personal advice.

How do I measure improvement without complex tools?
Track how many intervals you complete as planned, the effort required for a given cadence, and how quickly your breathing settles between sets. Faster recovery or steadier control equals progress.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster