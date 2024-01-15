40 Min Walks

40 minute power walks with coached inclines, speed segments, and low impact training
Coach style: Expect clear cues for pace, posture, and breathing so you can push without pounding your joints. You will practice progressive climbs up to 9 percent in The Climb Power Walk, steep surges with recovery flats in Hills & Valleys set to a pop playlist, and disciplined pacing in the 3 Stage Power Walk that splits the workout into three focused rounds. Keep your ribs stacked over your hips with a light forward hinge, drive the arms, and use the low, medium, and high options to dial effort to your day. As a simple metric, hold a smooth cadence on flats then ride zone 2 to low zone 3 on climbs; adjust by 0.1 to 0.2 mph or 1 percent incline if heart rate drifts too high.
What level of fitness do these 40 minute walks require?
Beginner to advanced. Use the modifiers to lower speed and incline at first, then progress as form and breathing stay controlled.
Do I need a treadmill for these classes?
No. You can take them outdoors on a route with hills. A treadmill makes incline precise, but matching effort outside works well too.
How many calories will I burn?
It varies by speed, incline, body size, and fitness. Expect more burn than flat walking because of the climbs and intervals. A heart rate monitor gives the best estimate.
How do I choose between the four class types?
Pick by goal: strength and power choose The Climb; variety and endurance choose Hills & Valleys; joint friendly choose Low Impact; pacing and structure choose 3 Stage.
Are these classes suitable after injury or for older adults?
Often yes with the Low Impact option and regressions, but check with a healthcare professional if you have recent injuries or medical conditions.
