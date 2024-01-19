40 Min Runs

Collection

40 Min Adv Endurance Run #177

40:27

Adv level class featuring steady-state jogs with occassional running intervals, then back to a jog.
40 Min Adv Trifecta Run #174

43:19

Endurance-building run divided into 3 sections: (1) several 5 min intervals (2) hills with up & down inclines (3) sprints up to 10 MPH.
40 Min Groundhog Day Run #149

38:45

HIIT run based on repeating a series of 2%,4% and 6% inclines three times. Walking recoveries between recovery
40 Min Country Endurance Run #140

42:35

Advanced level run with 2 parts: 1st half features rolling hills (inclines), followed by faster flats (sprints) in the 2nd half.
40 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #133

40:22

Long run with modest inclines. All jogging with periodic speed intervals. No breaks. Set to an upbeat rock playlist.
40 Min 10 Commandments Run #131

42:59

Ten intervals comprised of 1 min of running and 3 min of active recovery. Great training for marathons.
40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

40:09

Advanced HIIT run comprised of sprint intervals of 60 sec, 45 sec and 30 sec, followed by 60 sec walking recoveries. Inclines stay at 1%.
40 Min House Endurance Run #127

42:19

Adv level workout with a series of running & sprinting intervals followed by some hill work. Jogging recoveries thoughout.
40 Min Tempo Run #86

41:10

Intermediate run featuring a relatively steady pace for the duration of the run, with challenging jogging, running and sprinting intervals.
40 Min Adv Endurance Run #43

40:16

Adv level class that has longer jogging, running and sprinting intervals. Recoveries are incline power walks.
40 Min Endurance HIIT Run #39

39:29

Adv level class with both an endurance & HIIT component

Build endurance, speed and hill strength in 40 minutes with structured treadmill runs

Equipment setup, interval peek and recovery plan

Set your treadmill to a 1 percent baseline incline to mimic outdoor grade and keep pace and incline readouts visible. Scan class titles and short descriptors to match your intent: endurance for aerobic base, tempo for threshold conditioning, HIIT for speed and VO2, hill runs for leg strength. Use recent easy, tempo and interval paces to set speed, or run by RPE or heart rate zones if your treadmill differs. Newer runners can ramp up safely with the beginner treadmill plan.


Interval peek: expect formats like Ten Commandments Run 131 with ten 1 minute runs and 3 minutes of active recovery, and Groundhog Day Run 149 that repeats 2, 4 and 6 percent climbs. Track average pace on steady segments, your interval splits, and how quickly heart rate drops in the first 60 to 90 seconds of recovery. Cool down for 5 to 10 minutes, then add a short post run stretch and recovery. Press Play.


Who are these 40 minute runs best for?
Primarily intermediate to advanced runners who want structured endurance, tempo, HIIT or hill work. Beginners can adapt by reducing speed or incline and using walk recoveries, then progress weekly.

How do I choose the right class?
Match focus to goal: endurance for long run stamina, tempo for threshold, HIIT for speed, hills for strength. If you already train hard 3 to 5 days per week, explore the experienced treadmill plan for a higher-load structure.

What treadmill settings should I use?
Follow coach targets when shown. If speeds are not prescribed, use your recent easy, tempo and interval paces and adjust incline per the notes. Monitor RPE or heart rate zones over exact speed when switching treadmills.

How should I warm up and cool down?
Do 5 to 10 minutes of easy jog and mobility, then 3 to 8 minutes building to target pace before intervals. Finish with 5 to 10 minutes of easy jog or walk, plus light calf and quad mobility.

Sample 4 week progression
Week 1: 2 endurance plus 1 tempo. Week 2: 1 endurance plus 1 tempo plus 1 HIIT. Week 3: extend tempo or add a hill session. Week 4: reduce volume and intensity for recovery. Revisit a key workout for 3 to 6 weeks to see pace and recovery gains.

