40 Min Rows

40 minute rows that build pacing, cadence control, and efficient technique
Set up for success: snug foot straps over the widest part of your foot and a moderate resistance feel so you can drive with the legs without loading the lower back. Sequence each stroke legs first, then a controlled hip hinge, then a strong finish, and return with a calm recovery. If your split slows as cadence rises, shorten the slide slightly and sharpen the leg drive. For detailed form refreshers, see our technique tips in rowing tutorials.
What to expect: this 40 minute mix includes two by twenty steady holds and four by ten minute progressions that step stroke rate across segments, plus rhythm-led sessions that teach you to match the beat while sustaining power. One metric to watch: track cadence and split or watts; aim to keep splits steady as cadence changes to prove real control. For recovery and durability, rotate in a short session from stretch and recovery. New or returning to rowing can ramp up with the 10 day rowing ramp-up. Prenatal athletes can choose rhythm classes built for comfort or scale any session by lowering cadence and shortening work bouts; explore options in prenatal rowing. Press Play.
Which session type is best if I am new to rowing?
Pick beginner-friendly or technique-focused classes with shorter work segments and steady pacing. Hold good posture and clean sequencing before you add duration or intensity.
How do I decide the right cadence for my workout?
Let the goal lead: lower cadence for aerobic base, moderate cadence for tempo work, and higher cadence for rhythm practice. Keep the split steady as cadence changes to measure control.
What should I track to measure progress?
Log cadence, split or power output, and perceived effort. Look for consistent splits across different cadences and smoother technique at higher stroke rates.
Why do my splits slow down when I increase cadence?
Often it is overreaching with the arms, a weak leg drive, or sliding too far forward. Shorten the slide, press harder with the legs, and keep the recovery smooth.
How should I modify sessions for pregnancy?
Lower cadence, shorten work periods, and stay in an easy to moderate effort while monitoring breathing and comfort. Always get clearance from a healthcare provider before adjusting intensity.
