40 Min Rows

40 Min Beg Pyramid Row #131

41:58

40 Min Beg Pyramid Row #131

Longer endurance based row with a pyramid structured workout, starting off at 16 S/M which gradually increases to 26 S/M.
40 Min Long & Strong #121

39:58

40 Min Long & Strong #121

40 Min row focused on endurance with 2 x 18 min intervals and a stroke rate that changes every 6 minutes.
40 Min Full Body Endurance Row #118

40:03

40 Min Full Body Endurance Row #118

Endurance row featuring shorter sprinting intervals mixed with longer strength based movements, utilizing the rower for a full body workout
40 Min Steady State Row #98

42:55

40 Min Steady State Row #98

Lenghty endurance based row featuring 2 x 20 min long intervals and a rest in between, focused on maintaining a steady stroke rate.
40 Min 80s Rhythm Row™ #94

40:19

40 Min 80s Rhythm Row™ #94

Rhythm rowing workout focused on keeping your stroke rate to the beat of a fun playlist from the 80s, reaching a max stroke rate of 30 S/M.
40 Min Steady State Row #92

40:59

40 Min Steady State Row #92

Lengthy endurance based row focused on maintaining a constant stroke rate of 24 S/M throughout most of the workout. Set to a rock playlist
40 Min Steady State Row #87

42:01

40 Min Steady State Row #87

Intermediate level row featuring 4 x 10 min segments, holding on to a set stroke rate for the entire 10 minutes within each segment.
40 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #84

40:17

40 Min Pop Rhythm Row™ #84

Advanced level Rhythm Row™ focused on strength through longer intervals, featuring a max stroke rate of 32 S/M. Set to a fun pop playlist.
40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #73

39:31

40 Min Prenatal Rhythm Row™ #73

Longer rhythm rowing workout that has been modified for rowing with a baby on board. Stay on the beat of the music of a fun pop playlist.
40 Min Advanced 4x10 Row #70

45:14

40 Min Advanced 4x10 Row #70

Advanced level row focused on endurance, featuring 4 x 10 min long sets with a progressively increasing stroke rate (up to a max of 26 S/M).
40 Min Endurance Row #55

44:27

40 Min Endurance Row #55

High endurance steady state rowing workout w/ 4x 10 min intervals with a strokes per minute rate that increases by 2 S/M with each interval.
40 Min Row Like A Pro #51

42:14

40 Min Row Like A Pro #51

Advanced level row focused on endurance in which the intervals progressively get longer, starting at 2 min and reaching a max of 10 min.
40 Min Calorie Burn Row #45

39:52

40 Min Calorie Burn Row #45

Endurance row focused on calorie burn. Built around 10 min, 8 min and 6 min EMOM intervals.
40 Min Endurance Rock Row #34

44:05

40 Min Endurance Rock Row #34

A long endurance row, featuring 4 pieces 10 minutes each with a rock playlist.
40 Min Beginners Row #25

40:35

40 Min Beginners Row #25

Beginner rowing workout broken up into 3 intervals at 10 min apiece.

40 minute rows that build pacing, cadence control, and efficient technique

Quick guide to this collection

Set up for success: snug foot straps over the widest part of your foot and a moderate resistance feel so you can drive with the legs without loading the lower back. Sequence each stroke legs first, then a controlled hip hinge, then a strong finish, and return with a calm recovery. If your split slows as cadence rises, shorten the slide slightly and sharpen the leg drive. For detailed form refreshers, see our technique tips in rowing tutorials.


 

What to expect: this 40 minute mix includes two by twenty steady holds and four by ten minute progressions that step stroke rate across segments, plus rhythm-led sessions that teach you to match the beat while sustaining power. One metric to watch: track cadence and split or watts; aim to keep splits steady as cadence changes to prove real control. For recovery and durability, rotate in a short session from stretch and recovery. New or returning to rowing can ramp up with the 10 day rowing ramp-up. Prenatal athletes can choose rhythm classes built for comfort or scale any session by lowering cadence and shortening work bouts; explore options in prenatal rowing. Press Play.


 

Which session type is best if I am new to rowing?
Pick beginner-friendly or technique-focused classes with shorter work segments and steady pacing. Hold good posture and clean sequencing before you add duration or intensity.

 

How do I decide the right cadence for my workout?
Let the goal lead: lower cadence for aerobic base, moderate cadence for tempo work, and higher cadence for rhythm practice. Keep the split steady as cadence changes to measure control.

 

What should I track to measure progress?
Log cadence, split or power output, and perceived effort. Look for consistent splits across different cadences and smoother technique at higher stroke rates.

 

Why do my splits slow down when I increase cadence?
Often it is overreaching with the arms, a weak leg drive, or sliding too far forward. Shorten the slide, press harder with the legs, and keep the recovery smooth.

 

How should I modify sessions for pregnancy?
Lower cadence, shorten work periods, and stay in an easy to moderate effort while monitoring breathing and comfort. Always get clearance from a healthcare provider before adjusting intensity.

