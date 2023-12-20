Collection

30 Min Upright Bike

videos (16)

30 Min Beginner Ride #48

31:32

30 Min Beginner Ride #48

Beginner class focused on resistance intervals. Speeds max out at 80 rpm with moderate resistance.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #45

31:04

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #45

Beginner level rhythm ride with moderate speed and 10/30 resistance. Set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #42

30:47

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #42

Beginner level rhythm ride with speeds up to 110 rpm and arm work with low resistance. Set to an indie playlist.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #39

32:29

30 Min Beg Rhythm Ride #39

Beginner level rhythm ride with speeds up to 120 rpm with low resistance. Set to a pop and electronic playlist.
30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #32

29:10

30 Min Hills & Drills Ride #32

Hills & Drills ride featuring speed & resistance based intervals that progressively decrease in length while increasing in intensity.
30 Min HIIT Upright Bike Ride #30

30:27

30 Min HIIT Upright Bike Ride #30

HIIT Upright Bike ride stacked to the brim with intense speed based intervals.
30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #27 (Part 3)

30:40

30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #27 (Part 3)

Intro to Rhythm (part 3): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.
30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #28 (Part 4)

30:59

30 Min Intro to Rhythm Ride #28 (Part 4)

Intro to Rhythm (part 4): Learn the basics of riding to the beat of the music during this intermediate Upright Bike ride.
30 Min 80's Pop Upright Bike Ride #24

30:38

30 Min 80's Pop Upright Bike Ride #24

Upright Bike ride split up into 2 sections: part 1 focuses on endurance with longer intervals while part 2 is all about speed work.
30 Min Rhythm Upright bike Ride #21

30:51

30 Min Rhythm Upright bike Ride #21

Fun but challenging rhythm Upright Bike ride with varying resistances and speed challenges to the beat of the music.
30 Minute Upright Bike Ride #18

30:27

30 Minute Upright Bike Ride #18

Upright Bike ride filled with speed & resistance based intervals that gradually increase in difficulty as the class progresses.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #15

31:06

30 Min Beg Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #15

Beginner level rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #11

29:52

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #11

Rhythm Upright Bike ride with short and long speed intervals combined with alternating resistances, riding both in and out of the saddle.
30 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #9

30:56

30 Min Adv Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #9

Advanced level rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #5

32:48

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #5

Rhythm ride with speed & resistance based intervals where you will be moving your feet to the beat of a fun Pop playlist.
30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #3

30:19

30 Min Rhythm Upright Bike Ride #3

Rhythm based ride filled with speed & resistance intervals combined with position & grip changes to add to the challenge.

30 minute upright bike rides that blend rhythm, intervals, and clear coaching

Expect a tight mix of music-led rhythm work, hill and drill sets, and sharp interval pieces designed for a strong 30 minute finish. Coaches use beat-matched cues with visible resistance and cadence prompts, including high cadence bursts near the top end to dial in timing, and descending interval ladders that get shorter while effort climbs so you build control under fatigue. If you want extra technique support, sample the intro to rhythm upright bike series before diving in. For ongoing structure, pair these rides with a structured cycling plan and save a few minutes for cooldown from our stretch and recovery classes. New to training plans altogether can start with the 10 day beginner programs to build consistency first.


 

Quick setup tip: raise the saddle so there is a slight bend in the knee at the bottom of each stroke, keep a light grip, relax the shoulders, and let your knees track over the pedals. Follow resistance cues first, then match the beat with smooth circles. Press Play.

 


How do I know which ride to start with?
Pick a technique-focused rhythm session if you are new or returning. If cadence feels comfortable, choose a rhythm ride for endurance, an interval ride for speed work, or hills and drills for strength and control.

How should I measure intensity without a power meter?
Use perceived exertion and the talking test. You should speak in short phrases at moderate effort and only a few words during very hard intervals. Follow on-screen resistance and cadence cues instead of chasing maximum RPM.

How can I modify sessions for joint sensitivity or injury?
Lower resistance, prioritize smooth cadence, and stay seated longer if standing is uncomfortable. Avoid aggressive position changes until mobility improves and consult a clinician for specific guidance.

What equipment and setup are essential?
Adjust seat and handlebars for a slight knee bend and a comfortable reach, wear supportive shoes, and keep water and a towel nearby. Recheck fit whenever you change footwear or move the bike.

How often should I ride for progress?
Aim for consistent practice with a blend of rhythm, endurance, and interval sessions. Combine this collection with recovery and light strength to see steady gains.

How will the music affect my workout?
Music pacing helps you hold cadence and stay engaged. Match the beat when you can, but prioritize form and the coach’s resistance cues if rhythm and technique conflict.

 

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster