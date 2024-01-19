Collection

30 Min Runs

videos (33)

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
30 Min Endurance Run #160

33:37

30 Min Endurance Run #160

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance with walking incline recoveries. Speeds reach a max of 8 MPH while inclines max out at 5%.
30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

29:06

30 Min Adv HIIT Endurance Run #158

HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance.Progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
30 Min HIIT Rock Run #154

32:02

30 Min HIIT Rock Run #154

Advanced HIIT run with longer intervals to build endurance, with progressive increases to speed and inclines throughout.
30 Min Ladder Run #144

30:25

30 Min Ladder Run #144

Endurance run based on 1 min intervals progressing up to 3 min, then back down to 1 min. Up to 3% incline.
30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

31:31

30 Min EMOM Power Run #142

No incline HIIT run based on changes Every Minute on the Minute (EMOM). Walk and jog recoveries between intervals.
30 Min Beg Endurance Run #136

29:20

30 Min Beg Endurance Run #136

Beginner level run that builds longer intervals using modest incline and speed.
30 Min House HIIT Run #134

30:17

30 Min House HIIT Run #134

A beginner treadmill workout, made up of light hikes and several jogging and running intervals, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

31:58

30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

HIIT workout with rolling hills (inclines) in the first half followed by speedwork, punctuated with walking recoveries.
30 Min HIIT & HIlls #124

30:13

30 Min HIIT & HIlls #124

Intermediate level run focused on building strength w/ 1-2 min sprinting intervals followed by steep hills, featuring a max incline 6%.
30 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #123

30:47

30 Min Rock 'n Roll Endurance Run #123

Beginner run with longer intervals followed by walking recoveries. Inclines progress up to 9% then back down. Matched with a rock playlist.
30 Min Endurance Ladder Run #119

28:10

30 Min Endurance Ladder Run #119

Advanced endurance run based on a circuit of 4 intervals lasting 90 sec each, followed by a 2 min recovery. Incline progresses from 1-4%.
30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

32:31

30 Min 90s Endurance Run #113

An intermediate treadmill workout focused on endurance intervals, with a 90-s hits playlist.
30 Min Hills & Endurance Run #111

32:09

30 Min Hills & Endurance Run #111

Beginner run featuring 2 blocks of work. The first challenge is a hill while block 2 focuses on endurance with longer speed based intervals.
30 Min Beg Endurance Run #109

30:27

30 Min Beg Endurance Run #109

A beginner treadmill run with runs and hills up to 5% incline and an endurance jog, featuring a country playlist.
30 Min HIIT Run #107

32:08

30 Min HIIT Run #107

Inter level workout divided into 4 HIIT blocks made up of 20 & 40 second intervals, with 1 min recovery in between.
30 Min Beg Progressive Interval Run #104

29:36

30 Min Beg Progressive Interval Run #104

Beginner run with walk-jog-run intervals that increase in speed as class progresses.
30 Min Triple Threat Run #102

32:14

30 Min Triple Threat Run #102

Advanced run split into 3 parts featuring hill work up to 8% incline, endurance intervals, and flat road max speed sprints.
30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

30:06

30 Min Adv HIIT Run #100

Adv HIIT tread workout with jog, run and sprint intervals punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines.
30 Min Adv Run #96

30:59

30 Min Adv Run #96

An advanced treadmill workout, featuring sprint intervals and a long and steep hill climb, set to a fun 90s playlist.
30 Min 80s Endurance Run #94

33:01

30 Min 80s Endurance Run #94

An intermediate run with endurance intervals and steep climbs of up to 8% incline, set to an 80-s playlist.
30 Min HIIT Run #84

30:21

30 Min HIIT Run #84

HIIT run featuring walking, jogging & sprints. Walking warmup progresses into 3 intervals w/ steep incline in final interval
30 Min HIIT Run #80

32:50

30 Min HIIT Run #80

An intermediate HIIT run that includes hills, endurance and sprint intervals, with a large section for each type, set to a pop playlist.
30 Min Tempo Run #77

31:21

30 Min Tempo Run #77

An intermediate tempo run, aiming to hold a steady pace throughout with an indie hits playlist.
30 Min Hike & Jog #74

29:58

30 Min Hike & Jog #74

Beg level workout divided into 3 stages. About 2/3rds is power walking up inclines, with about 1/3rd jogging.
30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

30:06

30 Min 70s Endurance Run #68

Adv level class with longer intervals that are progressively faster, punctuated with walking recoveries. No inclines. 70s rock playlist
30 Min Climb & Run #67

30:04

30 Min Climb & Run #67

Combo running and incline power walking class that you can make as hard or easy as you like. Fun 90s playlist
30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

31:57

30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

Adv level run utilizing speed and incline intervals to a fun 90s playlist.
30 Min Peaks & Valleys Run #52

30:11

30 Min Peaks & Valleys Run #52

Adv level HIIT run with plenty of incline jogs and flat runs
30 Min Inter HIIT Run #47

30:57

30 Min Inter HIIT Run #47

Intermediate level interval run with progressively steeper and faster intervals
30 Min Beg HIIT Run #46

30:40

30 Min Beg HIIT Run #46

Beginner level interval run with speed and incline intervals.
30 Min Adv Speed & Hill Run #41

29:24

30 Min Adv Speed & Hill Run #41

Advanced run with combination of hill runs using incline and later half focusing on speed intervals.
30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

30:57

30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

Build strength and endurance with this mix of runs and sprints.

How to choose and schedule your 30 minute runs

Setup tip: Set the belt at 1 to 3 percent to mimic road grade, clip your safety key, and confirm quick buttons for speed and incline. Follow the class warm up and finish with a five minute cooldown.


Interval peek: Want pure speed work? Try minute changes Every Minute on the Minute with no incline like our EMOM formats. Building aerobic capacity? Use ladders with 1 to 3 minute efforts similar to the 30 Min Ladder Run, keeping form smooth as the intervals lengthen.


Recovery note: Walk or easy jog between bouts and aim for RPE 2 to 4 during recoveries. On skill days cap top pace to what feels controlled or about 8 MPH if you are learning speed, and adjust by effort if the treadmill pace is unfamiliar.


New to treadmill training? Start with the structured beginner treadmill plan. If you already handle intervals, progress with the experienced treadmill plan. For low impact recovery days, swap in power walking classes. After any hard run, loosen up with short stretch and recovery classes. Press Play.


Which 30 minute run is best for a complete beginner?
Start with Hike & Jog or Beginner Endurance runs that alternate incline power walking and short jogs. Keep it comfortable 2 to 3 times per week before adding faster work or steeper hills.


How should I mix HIIT, endurance, and hill runs in a week?
Most runners do well with 1 HIIT, 1 hill, and 1 endurance session, plus 1 to 2 easy recovery runs or rest days. If intensity feels high, make HIIT an every 7 to 10 day feature.


What warm up and cooldown should I use?
Five minutes from brisk walk to easy jog, optional mobility, then five minutes easy walking to finish. For HIIT, add 2 to 3 short accelerations in the warm up to prime your stride.


How do I set treadmill speed and incline?
Use RPE or heart rate: easy 2 to 4, endurance 5 to 6, HIIT 7 to 9. Keep 1 to 3 percent as your flat road, use 4 to 6 percent for strength, and short hill intervals up to 8 to 9 percent if form stays tall.


How do I progress over 6 to 8 weeks without overtraining?
Change one variable at a time. Extend an interval from 90 seconds to 2 minutes, reduce recovery by 10 to 20 percent, or add 0.5 to 1 percent incline weekly. Take an easier week every 3 to 4 weeks and watch sleep, energy, and form.


