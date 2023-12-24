Collection

30 Min Bands & Buns #34

30:20

A tough beginner level cross training class switching between the recumbent bike and resistance bands for a full body workout.
30 Min Recumbent & Resistance Band #32

31:03

Intermediate recumbent bike and resistance band cross training class focused on bringing balance to and building strength in the lower body.
30 Min Recumbent & Balance #28

30:50

Beginner recumbent and balance cross training workout with 20 min on the recumbent bike, and a 10 min balance workout off of the bike.
30 Min Stronger #25

30:19

Intermediate ride focused on building strength with intervals that gradually get harder over time while recoveries get shorter.
30 Min Strong 70s Ride #19

30:26

Intermediate ride featuring a series of challenging resistance intervals, while maintaining a speed of 60 - 70 RPM, set to a 70s playlist.
30 Min Beg 70s Ride #18

30:22

Beginner ride featuring a mix of steady state and high intensity intervals. Set to a 70s pop playlist.
30 Min Endurance Ride #13

29:44

Intermediate level ride with longer speed and resistance intervals to build endurance. Matched with an instrumental playlist.
30 Min Inter Rhythm Recumbent™ #10

30:46

Intermediate level rhythm ride featuring challenging resistance intervals while staying on the beat of the music. Set to a 70s playlist.
30 Min Beg Rhythm Recumbent™ #8

30:20

Beginner level rhythm ride set to a 60s playlist featuring some light resistance intervals.
30 Min Get Up & Go Ride #4

30:24

Intermediate level recumbent bike ride featuring low resistance levels, but speeds that systematically increases with each interval.
30 Min Basics Ride #2

30:29

Beginner level recumbent bike ride that is focused on resistance, reaching up to a max of 3 out of 5. Set to a soft pop playlist.

30-minute recumbent workouts that build cardio, balance, and strength without impact

Equipment setup tip: Slide the seat so your knee has a slight 10-20 degree bend at full pedal reach and your hips stay quiet. Use our 1-5 resistance scale and change only one variable at a time - cadence or resistance - to stay in control.


Interval peek: Expect music-driven rhythm blocks that sit at 60-70 RPM on 70s playlists to lock in tempo, plus cross-training like 30 Min Recumbent & Balance that splits 20 minutes on the bike with 10 minutes of balance work. If a day feels heavy, cap efforts at conversational pace and add a short recovery session from our post-ride stretch and recovery classes.

New riders can start with the beginner recumbent starter playlist, and builders who want structure can follow a structured cycling plan.


How often should I do a 30-minute recumbent class to see results?
Aim for 3-5 sessions per week. Try two interval days and one to two steady-state or balance-focused rides.

What do RPM and resistance cues mean?
RPM is how fast you pedal. Resistance is the load. Together they set intensity. For rhythm rides, hold 60-70 RPM and nudge resistance to meet the target effort.

I’m new to recumbent bikes - how do I set up the seat?
Seat distance should let your knee keep a slight bend at full extension. If your hips rock or you feel like you are reaching, move the seat closer.

Do I need extra equipment?
Most classes use only the bike. Cross-training sessions may add light to medium bands and a mat.

How do I progress if a class feels too easy?
Increase resistance one click, raise cadence by 3-5 RPM, trim recovery by 10-15 seconds, or choose an intermediate variant.

What should I track to measure improvement?
Log sessions per week, perceived exertion, average cadence, and resistance. Look for longer intervals or faster recovery between sets.


