Collection

30 Min Climber

30 minute, intermediate classes that will torch calories and build endurance.

videos (6)

30 Min Beg HIIT Climb #23

29:44

30 Min Beg HIIT Climb #23

Challenging beginner workout based on endurance that is stacked to the brim with intervals and only a few active recoveries in between.

30 Min Rhythm Climb #17

28:52

30 Min Rhythm Climb #17

Longer rhythm climb based on endurance with highly intensive intervals and a challenging distance goal.

30 Min HIIT Endurance Climb #14

30:57

30 Min HIIT Endurance Climb #14

30 Min HIIT Vertical Climber workout focused on endurance with a set of intervals targeting the whole body for a full body workout.

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #9

31:58

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #9

30 Minute Advanced Rhythm Vertical Climber workout based on endurance with a variety of intervals and little to no rests in between.

30 Min Rhythm Climb #6

30:15

30 Min Rhythm Climb #6

30 Minute Rhythm Vertical Climber workout featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength building workout.

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #3

31:00

30 Min Adv Rhythm Climb #3

Advanced rhythm climbing workout that is based on endurance, featuring a variety of intervals for a full body workout.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster