30 minute, intermediate classes that will torch calories and build endurance.
Challenging beginner workout based on endurance that is stacked to the brim with intervals and only a few active recoveries in between.
Longer rhythm climb based on endurance with highly intensive intervals and a challenging distance goal.
30 Min HIIT Vertical Climber workout focused on endurance with a set of intervals targeting the whole body for a full body workout.
30 Minute Advanced Rhythm Vertical Climber workout based on endurance with a variety of intervals and little to no rests in between.
30 Minute Rhythm Vertical Climber workout featuring a variety of intervals for a full body strength building workout.
