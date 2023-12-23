20 Min Airbike

Airbike short sessions for interval and endurance training in 20 minutes
Setup tip: Set your saddle so there’s a slight knee bend at the bottom of the stroke and keep a tall, neutral spine with light hands and a braced core. Interval peek: You’ll see formats like 90 seconds hard followed by 90 seconds easy, plus cadence builds that move from jog to run to sprint for crisp changes in effort. Use RPM or watts to pace; a simple cue is to add 10 to 15 RPM above your steady cadence on surges while keeping form smooth. If you want a different length or focus, explore all airbike options at airbike classes.
Recovery note: Spin easy, breathe long on the exhale, and extend recovery if technique fades so the next interval stays high quality. Pair these rides with short strength work for balance at strength training, and finish with light mobility to speed recovery at mobility classes. New to intervals or returning from a break? Start with a structured ramp-up at 10‑day beginner programs. Press Play.
Who will benefit most from this collection?
Athletes and busy exercisers who want efficient conditioning and repeatable power work that scales to any level.
How do I choose the right intensity for each effort?
Match coach cues with perceived exertion and cadence. If your posture or breathing gets choppy, reduce resistance or shorten the push so form stays clean.
Do I need power or heart rate to follow these workouts?
No. RPM and perceived effort are enough. If you track watts or heart rate, use them to confirm pacing and progress over time.
What are simple scaling options if a session feels too hard?
Lower resistance, aim for steadier cadence during surges, or add extra easy pedaling between intervals. You can also swap a sprint for a steady aerobic push.
How should I warm up and cool down?
Begin with gentle pedaling and dynamic mobility to raise heart rate, then end with easy spins and light stretching for hips and hamstrings.
