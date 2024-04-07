Collection

20 Min Beg Rhythm Climb #24

19:59

20 Min Beg Rhythm Climb #24

Shorter rhythm climb stacked to the brim with high and low, isolation and sprinting intervals combined with a challenging distance goal.

20 Min Cliffs & Sprints Climb #22

21:06

20 Min Cliffs & Sprints Climb #22

Shorter climb focused on building strength, featuring tons of sprinting intervals and a slight resistance increase towards the end.

20 Min Beg HIIT Climb #20

20:41

20 Min Beg HIIT Climb #20

Shorter beginner HIIT workout that is stacked to the brim with challenging intervals with an emphasis on building strength.

15 Min Beg HIIT Climb #16

15:26

15 Min Beg HIIT Climb #16

Shorter beginner climb featuring highly intense intervals aimed at full body toning and conditioning.

15 Min Beg HIIT Climb #13

14:52

15 Min Beg HIIT Climb #13

Shorter beginner climbing workout that is stacked to the brim with high intensity intervals.

20 Min Reach Your Limit Climb #11

21:04

20 Min Reach Your Limit Climb #11

20 Min Vertical Climber workout combining resistance with various intervals for full body toning and conditioning.

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #8

14:23

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #8

Shorter beginner rhythm climbing workout with no resistance, featuring a variety of intervals for full body toning and conditioning.

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #5

14:51

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #5

Shorter beginner rhythm climbing workout with a variety of intervals matched with heavy resistances for building full body strength.

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #2

15:25

15 Min Beg HIIT Rhythm Climb #2

Shorter rhythm climbing workout with a variety of intervals and a progressive resistance for full body toning and conditioning.

