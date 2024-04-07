15 minute, beginner classes that will torch calories and build endurance.
Shorter rhythm climb stacked to the brim with high and low, isolation and sprinting intervals combined with a challenging distance goal.
Shorter climb focused on building strength, featuring tons of sprinting intervals and a slight resistance increase towards the end.
Shorter beginner HIIT workout that is stacked to the brim with challenging intervals with an emphasis on building strength.
Shorter beginner climb featuring highly intense intervals aimed at full body toning and conditioning.
Shorter beginner climbing workout that is stacked to the brim with high intensity intervals.
20 Min Vertical Climber workout combining resistance with various intervals for full body toning and conditioning.
Shorter beginner rhythm climbing workout with no resistance, featuring a variety of intervals for full body toning and conditioning.
Shorter beginner rhythm climbing workout with a variety of intervals matched with heavy resistances for building full body strength.
