14 Min Max Trainer®

14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #67

14:58

Shorter Max Trainer® workout featuring 5 intense intervals that toggle between medium and heavy resistances while enduring speed challenges.
14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #66

15:33

Shorter beginner workout featuring speed based intervals combined with a moderate resistance and plenty of recoveries in between.
14 Minute Max Trainer® Workout #59

15:22

Short but difficult workout consisting of 2 blocks of work, combining speed and resistance intervals for a full body workout.
14 Min Beginner Max Trainer® Workout #58

14:46

Shorter class consisting of 2 blocks of work: 1st block focuses on speed with shorter intervals while the 2cnd block is all about endurance.
14 Min Tornado Workout #49

16:03

Advanced Max Trainer® workout starting off with slow and long intervals that progressively increase in speed while decreasing in length.
14 Min Beg Max Trainer® Workout #44

14:45

Short but challenging Max Trainer® workout consisting of 3 blocks of work, each filled with jogging and running intervals.
14 Min Adv Max Trainer® Workout #43

14:50

Short advanced Max Trainer class featuring speed and resistance based intervals with plenty of grip changes for a full body workout.
14 Min Adv HIIT Max Trainer® Workout #38

14:27

14 Min advanced level HIIT Max Trainer® class featuring tough speed based intervals combined with a progressively increasing resistance.
14 Min Adv Max Trainer® Workout #35

15:39

14 Min Adv Max Trainer® workout with heavy resistance and speed based intervals, and lots of choreo movements for full body strength.
14 Min Beg HIIT Max Trainer Workout #31

15:51

Beginner HIIT workout featuring intense speed & resistance based intervals coupled with changes to your grip and stance positions.
14 Min HIIT Max Trainer Workout #29

15:56

14 Minute workout featuring highly intense intervals combined with challenging grip and stance changes for building full body strength.
14 Min Endurance Challenge #26

17:31

Beginner workout featuring a 2 min warm-up followed by 3 blocks of work filled with progressive endurance challenges.
14 Min Speed Play #25

16:38

14 Minute Max Trainer workout focused on speed, featuring intervals that get shorter and shorter while the speed increases.
14 Min Slow Burn #20

15:48

Max Trainer class featuring 3 blocks of work during which the resistance intensity as well as interval length progressively increases.
14 Min Slow Hill #19

15:25

Max Trainer class featuring speed based intervals with a resistance that progressively increases through 3 blocks of work.
14 Min Up & Down Workout #15

15:58

14 Minute workout featuring 1 min long highly intense climbing and sprinting intervals, each followed by 1 min of active recovery.
14 Min Beg Max Trainer Workout #14

15:16

Beginner workout featuring 1 minute speed and resistance based intervals, and then 30 second sprinting intervals.
15 Min Uni Reset #10

15:19

Beginner max trainer workout focused on resotring balance to the body. Set to a 2000s pop palylist.
15 Min Drop & Lift #8

15:00

Beginner max trainer workout focused on a full body workout featuring alternating intervals that switches between the lower and upper body. Set to a 90s playlist.
15 Min Butt Kicker #5

15:10

Beginner max trainer workout that progressively gets harder, featuring a variety of different exercises that you can do on the max trainer.
15 Min Push Pull Balance #3

15:08

Beginner max trainer workout focused on upper body balance with a variety of different arm exercises. Set to a pop playlist.

Turn 14 minutes into real conditioning on Max Trainer

Equipment setup tip: Set your handles so elbows track just below shoulder height, keep a neutral spine, and choose a resistance where a 30 second push lands around RPE 8. Expect tight formats like 2 to 3 blocks with quick work-recover repeats. A couple of standouts here: Up & Down pairs 1 minute climbs and 1 minute sprints with 1 minute active recovery, while Speed Play shortens each interval as speed goes up to sharpen power and turnover. Track one metric for focus today: aim 85 to 95 percent of max heart rate during hard efforts, or target 90 to 110 rpm on sprints and 70 to 85 rpm on climbs.

Recovery note: Cool down 1 to 3 minutes at easy cadence, then do light mobility or stretching to keep joints happy and progress steady. If you are newer, start with our Beginner Max Trainer playlist. Pair conditioning with strength training classes on alternate days for balanced gains. Add a short reset with our stretch and recovery sessions. Explore more formats in the Max Trainer library. Press Play.


Quick FAQs

Are 14 minute Max Trainer workouts enough to improve fitness?
Yes. Consistent, high quality intervals create meaningful aerobic and metabolic gains. Aim for 3 to 5 sessions per week and pair with strength for well rounded results.

How do I pick the right workout from this list?
Match the label to your level and the focus to your goal. Choose speed for power, endurance or slow burn for aerobic base, and hills or grip changes for full body strength. When unsure, start with a Beginner class and level up after 2 to 3 manageable sessions.

What warm up and cooldown should I do?
Do 1 to 2 minutes easy movement with progressive cadence, then finish with 1 to 3 minutes easy plus gentle stretches for quads, hamstrings, glutes, chest, and shoulders.

How should I measure intensity?
Use one metric and stick with it. Intervals should feel like RPE 7 to 9, or land around 85 to 95 percent of HRmax. If you track rpm, push 90 to 110 on sprints and settle 60 to 70 during recovery.

How do I progress over 4 weeks?
Week 1 set your baseline, Week 2 nudge resistance or speed, Week 3 trim recovery on one session, Week 4 add one advanced or HIIT class and compare heart rate, output, or RPE to Week 1.

