The Evolving Gym Experience in the Digital Age

The rise of on-demand virtual fitness classes for gyms has transformed the way health clubs operate. Today’s members expect the convenience and variety of digital workouts as part of their gym experience. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, making hybrid fitness – a blend of in-person and online training – a standard in the industry. Forward-thinking gyms are embracing technology to deliver an in-club fitness solution that meets these modern expectations.









Meeting member expectations post-pandemic

In the post-pandemic era, members have grown accustomed to the flexibility of at-home workouts and streaming fitness content. In fact, nearly 70% of gym users now prefer facilities that offer online classes alongside traditional memberships – a clear sign that hybrid offerings are no longer optional. Members now expect digital options as part of the package. Whether it’s allowing people to join a cycling class from their phone or replaying a recorded HIIT session, providing on-demand workouts for gyms has become key to member satisfaction. Gym-goers enjoy the freedom to work out on their own terms, and they increasingly seek clubs that support both community workouts and solo digital sessions.





This shift is evident across the industry. Many fitness providers, from boutique studios to large chains, have rolled out virtual fitness platforms to retain and engage members. Even organizations like the YMCA introduced digital content (the YMCA360 platform) to keep their communities active remotely. Familiar group class brands now offer virtual editions – Les Mills’ Virtual classes and platforms like FitnessOnDemand or Wexer supply clubs with curated video workouts. These trends underline that digital fitness isn’t a temporary fix; it’s a fundamental part of the new normal for gyms.









Challenges for gym owners

While member expectations have evolved, meeting them poses challenges for gym owners. Running more classes to satisfy demand for variety and off-peak options can strain instructor schedules and payroll budgets. Hiring and retaining qualified group fitness instructors for every niche class or odd-hour slot is often impractical. Additionally, competing with the slick production quality of at-home fitness apps and streaming services can be daunting for a gym that doesn’t have an in-house production team. Owners must figure out how to deliver engaging, high-quality digital content without blowing out their resources.





There’s also the logistical hurdle of integrating technology into the club environment. Setting up screens, sound systems, and managing a content library requires planning and know-how. Some gyms worry about whether members will embrace virtual classes or if the tech will be too complicated. Others wonder how to maintain their gym’s brand identity when using third-party content. All these challenges can make the shift to a gym digital fitness model feel overwhelming. This is where an expert partner like FitScope comes in – to simplify the process and elevate the in-club experience with a turnkey virtual solution.









FitScope’s on-demand solution for gyms

FitScope Studio helps gyms seamlessly integrate virtual fitness into their facilities. It offers a comprehensive on-demand platform that addresses the needs of both cardio areas and group exercise studios. With FitScope’s commercial subscription, a gym gains access to a vast library of instructor-led classes tailored for various equipment and fitness levels. Importantly, FitScope’s approach is truly plug-and-play – meaning you don’t need fancy new hardware or months of IT work to get started. Below, we break down how FitScope elevates different aspects of the in‑club experience.









Cardio floor integration and studio streaming

One of FitScope’s standout features is its ability to integrate with your cardio floor equipment and your group class studios alike. For cardio machines like treadmills, bikes, rowers, and ellipticals, FitScope provides equipment-specific classes that members can follow while they exercise. Modern cardio equipment with built-in Android consoles can run the FitScope app, allowing users to take a guided treadmill run or bike ride led by an engaging instructor. In fact, some equipment manufacturers (for example, Bodycraft) have partnered with FitScope to pre-load these virtual classes on their machines’ consoles, so clubs can offer interactive workouts right on the cardio floor. Even if your machines don’t have Android consoles, members can prop up a tablet or phone and access FitScope’s guided sessions, complete with real-time performance data. The platform supports Bluetooth FTMS integration, meaning it can sync with many cardio machines and heart rate monitors to display live stats and truly connect the digital workout with the physical machine.





FitScope also shines in the group exercise studio. Gyms can stream FitScope’s on-demand classes on large TVs or projectors in a studio room, essentially creating a virtual class environment that members can join together. Whether it’s an early-morning yoga, a midday HIIT, or a cycling class after dinner, you can have high-energy video workouts playing on the big screen to fill your schedule gaps. With a simple computer or media player hooked to the TV, no live instructor is required – the virtual coach on-screen leads the session. This group streaming capability means you don’t have to leave any time slot unused. You can run classes during off-peak hours when hiring an instructor wouldn’t be cost-effective, or supplement your live class schedule with niche formats you don’t normally offer. Members still get the communal feel of working out together in a studio, but now instructor availability no longer limits your offerings. It’s the best of both worlds: the engagement of a group class and the flexibility of on-demand content.









On-demand kiosks and personal device access

Beyond the big screens and cardio consoles, FitScope’s platform is accessible in ways that fit your facility’s flow. Some gyms set up on-demand kiosks or tablets in designated areas – imagine a self-service workout station where a member can choose a class from a touchscreen kiosk and have it play on a nearby TV or tablet. This is perfect for smaller functional training zones or a secondary studio space. Members can drop in and start a guided workout whenever they like, without waiting for a scheduled class time. It’s a modern, convenient amenity that boosts the value of your gym floor.





FitScope also supports personal device access, which is a big plus for tech-savvy members. With the appropriate membership access or integration, a person can log into the FitScope app on their own smartphone or tablet. This means a member could be on a rowing machine or in a quiet corner of the gym with their earbuds, streaming a workout on their phone. They get the benefit of professional instruction and motivation, while using your facility’s equipment on their own schedule. Personal device access ensures that your members are never more than a few taps away from a quality workout, whether they’re in the gym or even at home. By extending the digital content beyond the studio, FitScope keeps members connected to your gym’s offerings 24/7.









Plug-and-play implementation

Worried that adding virtual classes will be a tech headache? FitScope has you covered with an easy, plug-and-play implementation. The system works with common audiovisual setups and requires minimal installation. In many cases, it’s as simple as installing the FitScope application on a smart TV, media player, or the existing Android touchscreens on your equipment. There’s no need for expensive proprietary hardware. FitScope’s content can be streamed over a standard internet connection, and their team provides guidance on setup to get you running quickly.





This simplicity means even gym operators without a dedicated IT staff can launch virtual classes with confidence. FitScope handles the heavy lifting on the software side – from regularly updating the class library to ensuring smooth streaming. FitScope continually refreshes its content library by adding new classes and formats over time. Gyms maintain control over what is offered and when: you can curate which classes to display, set up automated schedules for the studio stream, or let members browse the full library at a kiosk. It truly is a plug-and-play solution that integrates into your club’s ecosystem. Plus, FitScope offers commercial content licensing options and white-glove production services if you ever want custom-branded content or deeper integration – but those are optional add-ons. Out of the box, the standard FitScope commercial subscription delivers a turnkey virtual fitness experience that can be up and running in no time.









Key benefits for gym owners and members

Adopting FitScope’s on-demand platform brings a host of benefits for both the facility and the people using it. It’s not just about having cool tech – it’s about solving real business and engagement challenges. Here are some of the major advantages you can expect:









Expanded class variety and reach

With FitScope, a single location can offer hundreds of different classes covering all types of workouts. This expanded variety means you can cater to a wider range of interests and fitness levels than ever before. From spin classes and treadmill interval runs to yoga, strength training, and even rowing machine workouts, the content library has it all. You might have only a few live classes on the weekly schedule due to instructor availability, but with virtual options you suddenly have dozens more on tap. Members who crave a specific workout type or need a class at an unusual hour will find something that fits their needs. This variety helps attract and retain members who otherwise might go elsewhere for that one class format you didn’t offer.





The reach of your programming also increases beyond the traditional studio. On-demand classes can engage members who miss a session or those who prefer exercising during quiet times. The size of your studio or the timing of classes no longer limit your reach – a virtual class can reach anyone on the gym floor or even at home. In essence, FitScope turns your club into a hybrid fitness hub: members see your gym as the go-to place for both in-person training and online workouts. That extended reach strengthens the member’s connection to your facility, because they can rely on your offerings wherever they are.









Improved engagement and retention

Providing virtual classes is a proven way to keep members engaged and coming back. When people have more options to work out on their own schedule, they’re less likely to skip workouts or lose motivation. A member might visit the gym for strength training and then spontaneously join a 15-minute stretching class from FitScope to cool down. These little extra touches add up to a more engaging gym visit. Over time, members who take advantage of on-demand content often feel they’re getting greater value from their membership. They discover new favorite classes and might even build a routine around both live and virtual sessions.





This higher engagement directly feeds into better retention. If members feel your gym supports their fitness journey comprehensively – offering guidance whenever they need it – they’ll be more loyal. Digital offerings can also re-engage members who haven’t attended in a while: a push notification or email about a new class in your virtual lineup could entice a lapsed member back into the club. By blending technology with the personal touch of a gym community, you create a stickier experience. It shows that your facility is evolving with the times and investing in the member experience, which builds goodwill and long-term loyalty.









Operational flexibility and cost savings

From an operational standpoint, virtual fitness classes give gym owners much more flexibility. You can extend your class schedule without the overhead of additional staff for every time slot. For example, instead of leaving a studio empty during mid-afternoon, you could program a series of virtual classes to run. This keeps members active throughout the day and maximizes use of your space. If an instructor calls in sick or there’s a gap in your group exercise roster, FitScope is there as an instant backup, so you never have to cancel a class. You maintain a consistent class offering no matter what.





The cost savings can be significant. While you’ll still want to offer live classes during peak times, supplementing or replacing low-attendance sessions with virtual ones can reduce payroll expenses. Gym owners often find that they can allocate staff to other high-value activities (like personal training or floor support) while the on-screen instructor handles the class. Over a year, this can save thousands of dollars. Additionally, FitScope’s commercial subscription comes at a fixed cost, which helps in budgeting. It’s more predictable than paying per-class or per-instructor fees. And because one subscription covers unlimited classes at your location, the more you utilize it, the greater your return on investment.





Another angle of savings is member retention, as mentioned above – keeping more members happy and subscribed means steady revenue. Also, consider new revenue opportunities: a cutting-edge digital fitness offering can attract corporate wellness partnerships or premium memberships. You could market a “hybrid membership” tier that explicitly promotes both in-gym and at-home access to classes (with FitScope powering the content). All told, virtual classes provide operational levers to run your business more efficiently without sacrificing the quality of the member experience.









High-quality content that elevates your brand

FitScope produces its class videos in a professional studio environment and features top-notch instructors – many of whom have the kind of energy and expertise that rival the best boutique studios. By bringing this quality into your gym, you immediately elevate the atmosphere. Members will notice that the videos are high-definition, well-lit, and clearly instructed – a far cry from generic internet videos or second-rate productions. FitScope designs every class to be motivating and safe, including modifications for different levels, so users feel taken care of even though the instructor is on-screen.





Offering such high-quality virtual classes reflects positively on your brand. It shows that your gym partners with the best and is committed to delivering excellence in all aspects of fitness. You’re not just streaming random content; you’re providing a curated experience that aligns with your club’s standards. FitScope even allows for subtle co-branding opportunities – for instance, you could introduce the system to members as “ Your Gym Name Virtual Studio, powered by FitScope,” reinforcing that it’s a service you are offering to enhance their membership. If you ever want something truly unique, FitScope’s team also offers content licensing and production services to create custom workouts under your branding. For most gyms, though, the existing library more than suffices to keep members thrilled. The key point is that you’ll be delivering virtual fitness at a quality level that impresses members and distinguishes your facility from others that settle for less.









Tips for implementing FitScope in your facility

Implementing FitScope is straightforward, but a few best practices can help you get the most out of your new virtual fitness program. Consider these tips as you integrate on-demand classes into your club:









Setting up your space

Optimize your AV setup: Equip your group fitness room with a high-quality TV or projector and a good sound system to create an immersive class experience. Make sure the screen is visible from all angles and the audio is clear and loud enough to energize the room.

Equip your group fitness room with a high-quality TV or projector and a good sound system to create an immersive class experience. Make sure the screen is visible from all angles and the audio is clear and loud enough to energize the room. Secure and position devices: If you’re using tablets or kiosks on the gym floor, mount them in convenient, accessible locations. For cardio areas, consider tablet holders on machines so members can easily watch classes while they work out.

If you’re using tablets or kiosks on the gym floor, mount them in convenient, accessible locations. For cardio areas, consider tablet holders on machines so members can easily watch classes while they work out. Check your connectivity: Reliable internet is a must for streaming. Before launch, test your Wi-Fi coverage and bandwidth in all areas where you’ll offer virtual classes. A smooth, buffer-free video stream will keep members focused on their workout, not on tech issues.

Reliable internet is a must for streaming. Before launch, test your Wi-Fi coverage and bandwidth in all areas where you’ll offer virtual classes. A smooth, buffer-free video stream will keep members focused on their workout, not on tech issues. Create a dedicated zone: If possible, designate a corner or small studio as an “on-demand workout zone.” Even a modest space with a mat and some basic equipment can become a popular spot for members to do virtual classes without interruption.









Introducing members to virtual workouts

Launch with excitement: Treat the introduction of FitScope as a special event. Announce it through your newsletter and social media, put up posters in the club, and maybe host a kickoff day where you play popular classes on a loop for anyone to drop in and try.

Treat the introduction of FitScope as a special event. Announce it through your newsletter and social media, put up posters in the club, and maybe host a kickoff day where you play popular classes on a loop for anyone to drop in and try. Offer guided demos: Have your staff or trainers show members how to use the system. A quick demo on using the kiosk or selecting a class on the app can demystify the process. Consider scheduling a few “virtual class orientation” sessions to walk people through it.

Have your staff or trainers show members how to use the system. A quick demo on using the kiosk or selecting a class on the app can demystify the process. Consider scheduling a few “virtual class orientation” sessions to walk people through it. Integrate into the schedule: List a few virtual classes on your official class schedule (e.g., a virtual spin class at 2 PM, virtual stretch at 8 PM). This signals that they are a core part of your offerings. Members will be more likely to attend if they see virtual sessions promoted just like live classes.

List a few virtual classes on your official class schedule (e.g., a virtual spin class at 2 PM, virtual stretch at 8 PM). This signals that they are a core part of your offerings. Members will be more likely to attend if they see virtual sessions promoted just like live classes. Gather early feedback: After the first few weeks, ask members what they think. Which classes do they love? Are there times they wish more virtual options were available? Use this feedback to fine-tune your offerings and show members that you’re responsive to their interests.









Maximizing usage over time

Keep content fresh: Regularly update your featured class list. FitScope’s library grows over time, so rotate in new classes or highlight seasonal workouts (like a summer outdoor training series or a New Year cardio blast) to keep things interesting.

Regularly update your featured class list. FitScope’s library grows over time, so rotate in new classes or highlight seasonal workouts (like a summer outdoor training series or a New Year cardio blast) to keep things interesting. Encourage a hybrid habit: Encourage members to mix virtual and live workouts. For example, if someone attends a live strength class, remind them that they can complement it with a virtual cardio session later in the week. Help them build routines that use all your club’s resources.

Encourage members to mix virtual and live workouts. For example, if someone attends a live strength class, remind them that they can complement it with a virtual cardio session later in the week. Help them build routines that use all your club’s resources. Train your team: Ensure your front-desk staff and trainers remain advocates of the system. They should be comfortable recommending a FitScope class to members (“Looking for a quick abs workout? We have a great 10-minute virtual class you can try!”). Ongoing staff enthusiasm will keep awareness high.

Ensure your front-desk staff and trainers remain advocates of the system. They should be comfortable recommending a FitScope class to members (“Looking for a quick abs workout? We have a great 10-minute virtual class you can try!”). Ongoing staff enthusiasm will keep awareness high. Showcase success stories: Share anecdotes or testimonials from members who love the virtual classes. For instance, a member might say they’ve never been a morning person until they discovered the 6 AM virtual yoga session. Highlighting these wins can motivate others to give it a try.









The hybrid model is here to stay

As the fitness industry continues to evolve, one thing is certain: the hybrid model of combining in-person and digital experiences is here to stay. Gym owners who embrace this reality position their clubs for long-term success. By implementing a solution like FitScope, you’re not just adding cool videos to your gym – you’re creating a more flexible, engaging, and resilient fitness environment. Members get the best of both worlds: the camaraderie and energy of an in-person workout, and the convenience and variety of a digital platform. This synergy keeps your club relevant in a time when consumer habits are continually changing.



