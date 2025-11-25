How Fitness Equipment Manufacturers Can Elevate User Engagement with FitScope’s On-Demand Content

The fitness industry is rapidly shifting toward digital-first experiences, and static cardio hardware alone no longer captivates today’s consumers. In fact, the U.S. connected fitness equipment market is projected to reach $5.26 billion by 2033, reflecting the growing demand for hybrid, content-driven workouts according to Grand View Research . Modern fitness users expect treadmills, bikes, and rowers to come with immersive on-demand workouts, virtual coaching, and performance tracking – not just a simple LCD displaying time and calories. Manufacturers risk being seen as “just hardware” providers if they can’t meet this new expectation for interactive content. As one FitScope founder observed from the rise of Peloton, the real value was “not so much the equipment, it was the app”. In other words, people now buy the experience around a machine as much as the machine itself. Cardio equipment OEMs must adapt by incorporating connected content, or they’ll get left behind in a market where engagement is king.









Connected fitness content turns machines into ecosystems

Integrated content can transform a cardio machine from a mere tool into a vibrant fitness ecosystem. When a treadmill or bike comes with streaming classes and real-time feedback, it’s no longer an isolated product – it becomes an engaging daily hub that users return to repeatedly. This boosts equipment usage and long-term customer retention, since owners have fresh workouts to try every day instead of letting the machine collect dust. It also provides brand differentiation: offering a rich digital experience with your hardware sets you apart from competitors selling “dumb” machines. Crucially, connected content isn’t just about video on a screen; it’s also about data. Today’s consumers want their workout stats seamlessly integrated into the experience, with metrics like speed, distance, and heart rate syncing to the class. FitScope addresses this by leveraging Bluetooth FTMS (Fitness Machine Service) to connect its app with compatible cardio equipment for real-time metrics overlay. For example, when a user pairs a FitScope workout with a Bluetooth-enabled bike or treadmill, they’ll see live stats like RPM, resistance, or watts displayed alongside the instructor, perfectly in sync with the class. By blending on-demand content with data interactivity, manufacturers can turn their machines into “smart” ecosystems that engage, coach, and motivate users in ways that plain hardware never could.









How FitScope integrates with equipment OEMs

Pre-loaded apps or one-tap installs: FitScope’s software can come pre-installed on an equipment console or be added with minimal effort. For instance, all Bodycraft cardio machines outfitted with the Android-based Connect-22 touchscreen have the FitScope app already loaded at delivery. Even on other devices, installation is easy – any cardio machine running Android can install the FitScope app with a single tap (or users can download it from the app store onto a tablet/console). There’s no need for OEMs to develop complex software; the content platform is ready to go out-of-the-box.

White-label options with OEM branding: For a seamless brand experience, FitScope offers white-label solutions. This means the entire class library and app interface can be branded as the manufacturer's own. In fact, FitScope has created OEM-branded workout platforms for major names like Bowflex (integrating FitScope classes into the Bowflex JRNY system) and others. Through FitScope's platform licensing, an OEM can launch a custom app with their logo, colors, and identity – all powered by FitScope's FTMS-enabled iOS/Android technology. The end user sees the equipment maker's brand, while behind the scenes FitScope provides the content and tech infrastructure.

For a seamless brand experience, FitScope offers white-label solutions. This means the entire class library and app interface can be branded as the manufacturer’s own. In fact, FitScope has created OEM-branded workout platforms for major names like Bowflex (integrating FitScope classes into the Bowflex JRNY system) and others. Through FitScope’s platform licensing, an OEM can launch a custom app with their logo, colors, and identity – all powered by FitScope’s FTMS-enabled iOS/Android technology. The end user sees the equipment maker’s brand, while behind the scenes FitScope provides the content and tech infrastructure. Flexible content delivery (API or raw files): FitScope’s entire library of on-demand classes is available for licensing into an OEM’s own ecosystem. Manufacturers can ingest the content via API or even as raw video files, whichever fits their integration needs. In practice, this means you can populate your existing fitness app or console UI with FitScope’s professionally produced classes without having to film or program anything yourself. It’s a plug-and-play content solution that drops right into your product experience.

In all cases, the key benefit is speed and cost-efficiency. There’s no need for a manufacturer to spend years building a digital content platform from scratch – FitScope has already done it. By partnering with FitScope, an OEM can go to market quickly with a proven library and software infrastructure, drastically reducing development overhead. It’s essentially an “outsource and integrate” model: FitScope supplies the classes, tech, and updates, while the OEM’s hardware becomes the delivery vehicle. This allows even smaller equipment brands to offer a top-tier connected experience without the heavy R&D investment that companies like Peloton or iFIT had to make on their own.









Flexible monetization: freemium tiers and revenue sharing

FitScope’s model isn’t just flexible in technology – it’s also flexible in monetization, which can directly benefit equipment manufacturers. The platform uses a freemium-to-premium structure that drives user engagement first and revenue second. Every FitScope-integrated machine can include FitScope Free, a built-in tier of about 70 on-demand classes that users can enjoy at no cost. This free content instantly adds value to the hardware. A customer who buys, say, a stationary bike from you can start taking virtual cycling classes on day one without paying for an app subscription – a great selling point that enhances the perceived value of the equipment.





Over time, a portion of those users will want even more variety and features, and that’s where the premium upgrade comes in. FitScope’s premium subscription (FitScope “Pro”) unlocks the full library of 1,000+ classes along with advanced features like Bluetooth FTMS data tracking, heart-rate integration, scheduling tools and more. If a user chooses to upgrade to Pro, FitScope shares that subscription revenue with the equipment partner. OEMs earn an affiliate revenue share (around 20% per subscriber) when their customers convert to paid plans. In other words, the manufacturer continues to profit even after the initial sale of the machine. This creates a new recurring revenue stream for the OEM that traditional hardware sales alone wouldn’t provide. It also incentivizes both FitScope and the equipment maker to keep users happy and engaged (lowering the likelihood that the customer stops using the machine). The freemium tier reduces friction and boosts customer satisfaction upfront, while the premium tier, should users opt in, yields ongoing income for the OEM. It’s a win-win approach: end users get substantial free value and optional enhancements, and OEM partners gain added value for their product plus a share of long-term subscription revenue.









Built-in variety: content that keeps users coming back

A major strength of FitScope’s offering is the breadth of content available – a critical factor in driving repeat engagement. FitScope isn’t limited to a single workout modality; it’s a multi-modality studio producing classes across a spectrum of activities. There are cycling classes for indoor bikes, running and walking workouts for treadmills, high-energy rowing sessions, elliptical machine routines, and even strength, yoga, pilates, core, and stretching workouts. This wide variety sets FitScope apart from some other fitness content providers that focus on one type of exercise. An OEM who integrates FitScope effectively gains a full studio’s worth of programming for their equipment. A user might use your exercise bike one day for a 30-minute studio spin class, then use your rowing machine the next day for a guided rowing interval workout, and later do a yoga recovery session – all through the same platform. Instead of getting bored with a single type of exercise, users can cross-train and explore new classes within your product ecosystem.





The depth of FitScope’s content library is also key. Members get access to 1,000+ classes specifically designed for each type of cardio machine, and new workouts are released on a constant basis (in fact, FitScope films and adds fresh classes daily from its Los Angeles studio). All fitness levels are catered to – from beginner programs that ease new users in, to advanced challenges that can humble seasoned athletes. This means that as a customer improves their fitness, they won’t “outgrow” your equipment or run out of things to do. There’s always another class to try, a new goal to reach, or a different style of workout to experiment with. Such variety is crucial for long-term user retention. By licensing a content library that spans multiple modalities and intensity levels, equipment manufacturers ensure their products remain useful and exciting over the long haul. The machine isn’t just a one-trick pony; it becomes a gateway to an ever-expanding selection of training experiences. This keeps users coming back regularly and helps extend the life of the product in the customer’s home (or gym) – reinforcing the perception that the equipment was a smart, versatile investment.









Case example: Bodycraft and others

To see how this works in practice, consider the example of Bodycraft, an established fitness equipment OEM. In 2023, Bodycraft partnered with FitScope to preload FitScope’s on-demand workout app onto its connected cardio machines. Specifically, any Bodycraft model outfitted with the company’s Connect-22 smart console (a touchscreen Android display) now comes with the FitScope Studio app pre-installed and ready for users to launch. This partnership covers both Bodycraft’s commercial equipment in gyms and its consumer models for home use. For Bodycraft, the benefit was clear: their treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and rowers instantly transformed into content-rich fitness platforms without Bodycraft having to develop a content service themselves. As Bodycraft’s team noted, this allows their machines to “leverage technology to upgrade the cardio workout experience” for users, giving members access to “1000+ classes specifically designed for each type of cardio machine” through the FitScope integration. In short, Bodycraft’s hardware became more attractive to buyers (and gym operators) because it wasn’t sold as just steel and circuitry – it was bundled with a virtual fitness experience that adds ongoing value.





Bodycraft is not alone. FitScope’s B2B content solutions have been adopted by several other equipment manufacturers. For example, FitScope has provided white-labeled class content for Bowflex, integrating its workouts into Bowflex’s JRNY digital platform so that Bowflex users have a rich library of classes tailored to their bikes and treadmills. Many other brands have also partnered with FitScope to enhance their offerings – including names like Horizon Fitness, Xebex, and Aviron, among others. Each of these OEMs recognized that partnering with a specialist like FitScope for content could elevate their product line quickly. Instead of each manufacturer trying to reinvent the wheel by producing hundreds of videos and building an app, they tapped into FitScope’s existing ecosystem. This approach has allowed them to market their equipment as “smart” and content-ready, keeping pace with (or even leapfrogging) bigger competitors in the connected fitness space. The takeaway: whether it’s a well-known brand or an up-and-coming equipment maker, integrating FitScope’s on-demand content can be a game-changer in how the product is perceived and utilized in the market.









A simple path to smarter, stickier equipment

For fitness equipment manufacturers, the message is clear – great hardware alone isn’t enough in today’s market. Users crave the software, the content, and the experience that goes with the machine. FitScope provides a straightforward, enterprise-ready way to meet that demand. By partnering with FitScope, an OEM can quickly turn their equipment into a smart, connected fitness solution that keeps users engaged long after the point of sale. The machine becomes more than metal and plastic; it becomes an evolving service that customers love and stick with. Importantly, this can be achieved with minimal development cost and time on the OEM’s part. FitScope’s platform, content library, and integration options are already in place, tested, and continually refined – essentially offering a turnkey upgrade for your product line.



