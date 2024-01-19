Collection

Sprints

videos (17)

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

30:17

30 Min HIIT Power Run #166

HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.

20 Min Ladder Run #153

22:06

20 Min Ladder Run #153

20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.

20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

23:20

20 Min Work to Rest Run #145

HIIT run based on 30/20/10 sequence - 30 sec jog/ 20 sec run/ 10 sec sprint with walking recoveries between sequences

40 Min Country Endurance Run #140

42:35

40 Min Country Endurance Run #140

Advanced level run with 2 parts: 1st half features rolling hills (inclines), followed by faster flats (sprints) in the 2nd half.

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

22:25

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #138

Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.

20 Min HIIT Run #135

20:35

20 Min HIIT Run #135

Intermediate level HIIT run focused on speedwork featuring jogs and sprints followed by walking recoveries. No Inclines.

40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

40:09

40 Min Big 3 HIIT Run #130

Advanced HIIT run comprised of sprint intervals of 60 sec, 45 sec and 30 sec, followed by 60 sec walking recoveries. Inclines stay at 1%.

30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

31:58

30 Min HIIT Rolling Hills Run #128

HIIT workout with rolling hills (inclines) in the first half followed by speedwork, punctuated with walking recoveries.

40 Min House Endurance Run #127

42:19

40 Min House Endurance Run #127

Adv level workout with a series of running & sprinting intervals followed by some hill work. Jogging recoveries thoughout.

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

20:40

20 Min Inter HIIT Run #126

Intermediate level workout that progress from a jog into a sprint, punctuated by walking recoveries. Intervals range from 60 to 90 seconds.

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

20:23

20 Min 80s Flat & Fast Run #115

An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.

20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

20:22

20 Min Adv HIIT Country Run #108

A short advanced run, filled to the brim with sprints, set to a country playlist.

30 Min HIIT Run #107

32:08

30 Min HIIT Run #107

Inter level workout divided into 4 HIIT blocks made up of 20 & 40 second intervals, with 1 min recovery in between.

30 Min Adv Run #96

30:59

30 Min Adv Run #96

An advanced treadmill workout, featuring sprint intervals and a long and steep hill climb, set to a fun 90s playlist.

30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

31:57

30 Min Adv HIIT 90s Run #62

Adv level run utilizing speed and incline intervals to a fun 90s playlist.

30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

30:57

30 Min Incline Runs & Sprints

Build strength and endurance with this mix of runs and sprints.

20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

20:08

20 Min Power Run & Shuffle

Strength building run with jogs and sprints as well as a side shuffle.

Sprint Smarter With Structured Intervals And Clear Recoveries

If you are new to HIIT, easing back from an injury, or sensitive to impact, skip all-out sprints and steep hills at first. Choose flat or gently rolling sessions with walking recoveries and clear work-to-rest blocks. Two helpful formats you will see here are 30-20-10 sequences with walking resets and runs that open with rolling hills before transitioning to faster flats, both designed to keep effort controlled while you build confidence. Breathe with a steady 2-2 rhythm on jogs, shift to a quick 1-1 on sprints, and keep shoulders relaxed. If you prefer a softer start, browse beginner-friendly running classes in the same modality.

 

Stream on phone, tablet, or TV, pair your treadmill or heart-rate monitor for live pace and zone data, and follow the on-screen interval roadmap so you always know when to push and when to recover. Start with short, progressive efforts and nudge speed in small increments while keeping recoveries truly easy. For variety or comparison, sample our on-demand treadmill HIIT classes, then level up with a structured experienced treadmill plan when you want a week-to-week progression. Start free trial.

 

FAQs: Sprints Questions

 

What kind of treadmill interval formats and coach cues will I encounter in this sprint-and-hill focused class collection when I'm just getting started?
Expect fast-paced intervals that blend short speed efforts, hill segments, and walking recoveries. Upbeat LA-based coaches cue tempo and effort while on-screen stats display pace, calories, and power so you can gauge intensity.

 

How can I tell whether my treadmill or rower will broadcast live metrics with these classes and what sensors are supported?
Fitscope pairs via Bluetooth FTMS with many major treadmill, bike, and rower brands and will show live pace, watts, and calories. If a machine is not listed you can often connect a RUNN or SmartRow sensor or a compatible heart-rate monitor.

 

When browsing this collection, which description cues indicate sessions that are easier to start with for someone new to interval running?
Favor classes that mention walking recoveries, gentle inclines, progressive speed work, or beginner and intermediate tags. Look for notes about steady builds or frequent recoveries to match your comfort level.

 

Can I stream these sprint classes to my TV or phone and still see my real-time workout data during the session?
Yes, Fitscope streams to phones, tablets, and smart TVs and overlays real-time metrics on-screen when paired with compatible equipment or wearables so you can monitor pace, power, and heart rate while watching.

 

What does the membership trial let me do before I decide to subscribe to these high-intensity treadmill classes?
The free trial period gives full access to the collection on your devices so you can test streaming quality, equipment pairing, coach style, and class variety before choosing a subscription option.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster