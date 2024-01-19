HIIT workout with 1 min running intervals to build strength followed by walking recoveries. No inclines.
20 Min advanced level HIIT run that is split up into 2 segments. Part 1 is focused on inclines while part 2 focuses on speed.
HIIT run based on 30/20/10 sequence - 30 sec jog/ 20 sec run/ 10 sec sprint with walking recoveries between sequences
Advanced level run with 2 parts: 1st half features rolling hills (inclines), followed by faster flats (sprints) in the 2nd half.
Intermediate level HIIT run with several sprint intervals at progressively faster paces. No incline.
Intermediate level HIIT run focused on speedwork featuring jogs and sprints followed by walking recoveries. No Inclines.
Advanced HIIT run comprised of sprint intervals of 60 sec, 45 sec and 30 sec, followed by 60 sec walking recoveries. Inclines stay at 1%.
HIIT workout with rolling hills (inclines) in the first half followed by speedwork, punctuated with walking recoveries.
Adv level workout with a series of running & sprinting intervals followed by some hill work. Jogging recoveries thoughout.
Intermediate level workout that progress from a jog into a sprint, punctuated by walking recoveries. Intervals range from 60 to 90 seconds.
An advanced, short treadmill workout, consisting exclusively of all out sprint intervals with a motivating 80-s playlist.
A short advanced run, filled to the brim with sprints, set to a country playlist.
Inter level workout divided into 4 HIIT blocks made up of 20 & 40 second intervals, with 1 min recovery in between.
An advanced treadmill workout, featuring sprint intervals and a long and steep hill climb, set to a fun 90s playlist.
Adv level run utilizing speed and incline intervals to a fun 90s playlist.
Build strength and endurance with this mix of runs and sprints.
Strength building run with jogs and sprints as well as a side shuffle.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled.
