Hips are opened in every direction during Alessandra's 50-minute class, from malasana and lunging side bends to half moon, standing figure four, an IT band stretch, bridge pose and thread the needle.
Seated twists open Alessandra's 50-minute flow, and the revolving continues through knee drives, Sun Salute Bs, twisting triangle, twisting crescent and supported warrior three before bow pose and figure-four twists.
Bird dogs, sphinx core lifts and kneeling lunges target the lower back in this 50-minute class. Alessandra also includes supported bound angle pose, triangle pose, block-supported bridge, strap hamstring stretches and thread the needle.
Desk posture and text neck are the targets of this 50-minute flow. Alessandra uses blocks and a strap for supported chest opening, clasped-hand folds, wrapped-arm triangle, side plank, cow face arms, bridge and fish.
Alessandra's 50-minute vinyasa flow centers on the solar plexus and inner light, moving from ujjayi breathing and Sun Salutation A through lunges, warriors, triangle, half moon and block-supported camel before figure-four stretches and savasana.
Foundational Flow, a 50-minute all-levels class, covers essential poses including cat-cow, thread-the-needle, warrior one, warrior two, side angle, triangle, chair, and tree pose, plus low lunges, boat-style bridges, and legs-up-the-wall, with Jenny narrating each transition.
Grounded Flow is a 50-minute vinyasa-style class where Jenny sequences sun salutations into warrior one, warrior two, side angle, and triangle poses on both sides, then closes with hip openers, supported bridge, and Shavasana.
Jenny guides a 50-minute Breath and Flow practice building sun salutations step by step, with optional blocks and strap. Flow includes cat-cow, downward dog, forward folds, and supine twists, closing in a full-body scan and relaxation.
Intermediate level practice to open chest, hips and strengthen your core, with a focus on breath throughout. Yoga strap and blocks helpful
Beginner level practice that will stretch the hips & build core strength, as well as reduce stress. Props: a block & blanket
Tight shoulders? Find relief and openness in this sequence, designed to release common tension up there. Props: 1 strap
Intermediate level flow for toning legs and building balance. Props: 1 block
Beginner level practice to stretch and open your hips
Beginner level vinyasa yoga class that reviews basic positions.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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