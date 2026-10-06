Collection

50 Min Classes

videos (14)

50 Min Hip Hip Hooray #75

51:18

50 Min Hip Hip Hooray #75

Hips are opened in every direction during Alessandra's 50-minute class, from malasana and lunging side bends to half moon, standing figure four, an IT band stretch, bridge pose and thread the needle.

50 Min Wring it Out #71

50:42

50 Min Wring it Out #71

Seated twists open Alessandra's 50-minute flow, and the revolving continues through knee drives, Sun Salute Bs, twisting triangle, twisting crescent and supported warrior three before bow pose and figure-four twists.

50 Min Lower Back Flow #67

50:13

50 Min Lower Back Flow #67

Bird dogs, sphinx core lifts and kneeling lunges target the lower back in this 50-minute class. Alessandra also includes supported bound angle pose, triangle pose, block-supported bridge, strap hamstring stretches and thread the needle.

50 Min Neck & Upper Back #64

50:03

50 Min Neck & Upper Back #64

Desk posture and text neck are the targets of this 50-minute flow. Alessandra uses blocks and a strap for supported chest opening, clasped-hand folds, wrapped-arm triangle, side plank, cow face arms, bridge and fish.

50 Min Inner Light Flow #61

51:43

50 Min Inner Light Flow #61

Alessandra's 50-minute vinyasa flow centers on the solar plexus and inner light, moving from ujjayi breathing and Sun Salutation A through lunges, warriors, triangle, half moon and block-supported camel before figure-four stretches and savasana.

50 Min Foundational Flow #60

50:11

50 Min Foundational Flow #60

Foundational Flow, a 50-minute all-levels class, covers essential poses including cat-cow, thread-the-needle, warrior one, warrior two, side angle, triangle, chair, and tree pose, plus low lunges, boat-style bridges, and legs-up-the-wall, with Jenny narrating each transition.

50 Min Grounded Flow #57

50:09

50 Min Grounded Flow #57

Grounded Flow is a 50-minute vinyasa-style class where Jenny sequences sun salutations into warrior one, warrior two, side angle, and triangle poses on both sides, then closes with hip openers, supported bridge, and Shavasana.

50 Min Breath & Flow #54

50:56

50 Min Breath & Flow #54

Jenny guides a 50-minute Breath and Flow practice building sun salutations step by step, with optional blocks and strap. Flow includes cat-cow, downward dog, forward folds, and supine twists, closing in a full-body scan and relaxation.

50 Min Heart & Hips Flow #51

49:53

50 Min Heart & Hips Flow #51

Intermediate level practice to open chest, hips and strengthen your core, with a focus on breath throughout. Yoga strap and blocks helpful

50 Min Root Chakra Flow #49

50:57

50 Min Root Chakra Flow #49

Beginner level practice that will stretch the hips & build core strength, as well as reduce stress. Props: a block & blanket

50 Min Open Shoulder Flow #44

50:19

50 Min Open Shoulder Flow #44

Tight shoulders? Find relief and openness in this sequence, designed to release common tension up there. Props: 1 strap

50 Min Find Your Balance #41

50:27

50 Min Find Your Balance #41

Intermediate level flow for toning legs and building balance. Props: 1 block

50 Min Hip Opener Yoga Flow #40

51:02

50 Min Hip Opener Yoga Flow #40

Beginner level practice to stretch and open your hips

50 Min Yoga Basics #37

50:33

50 Min Yoga Basics #37

Beginner level vinyasa yoga class that reviews basic positions.

Clear 50 minute yoga flows with breath led coaching and safe progressions

Coach led, step by step cueing keeps you moving safely while you build mobility, posture, and calm. Expect precise guidance on alignment and breath, plus practical props. For Open Shoulder Flow, set your strap to shoulder width and keep elbows soft to avoid shrugging. In Find Your Balance, place a block under your lower hand to steady Half Moon and keep hips stacked. Use a slow 4 to 6 count nasal breath to pace transitions in Root Chakra and Hip Opener sessions.

Newer to vinyasa? Start with 50 Min Yoga Basics, then try Heart and Hips for core stability and posture work. Explore more options in the full yoga library at Fitscope Yoga. On lighter days, restore with Stretch and Recovery. If you want a gentler runway, begin with the Beginner Yoga playlist. Membership starts with a 7 day free trial and is 14.99 per month. Press Play.


Which 50 minute class should I try first?
If you want posture and upper body relief, choose Open Shoulder. For grounding and stress relief, try Root Chakra. For hip mobility, pick Hip Opener. If unsure, start with Yoga Basics and then choose a targeted class.

What props do I need?
Most classes show options with and without props. Common tools are one block for balance work, a strap for shoulders or hips, and a blanket for comfort in seated or restorative poses.

Are these suitable for beginners or people with injuries?
Yes. Several sessions are beginner friendly and all flows include clear modifications. If you have a medical condition or injury, consult a healthcare provider and choose gentler options or shorten ranges of motion.

Can I cast to my TV or download videos?
Videos stream in HD and support casting to most smart TVs and devices. Download options vary by plan. Check your account settings or contact support for permissions.

How should I plan my week?
Aim for two to three sessions weekly. Pair one mobility focused class with one balance or strength session, and add one restorative or stretch day. Track how many smooth, steady breaths you can hold in key poses to measure progress.

Who teaches these classes?
Certified instructors skilled in vinyasa, mobility, and rehab informed sequencing lead each session, with names, credentials, and cueing notes listed on class pages.

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