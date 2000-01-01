Fitscope/Solutions/Equipment Oems/Connected Cardio Brands
Equipment Oems

A Class Library That
Arrives With the Hardware.

Your machines are built. The console is built. What is missing is a reason to turn it on twice. License a library shot on the same equipment categories you manufacture, paired over Bluetooth FTMS.

Fitscope Studio
The Second Workout

Hardware Sells Once.
Content Sells Again.

A connected console without content is a screen showing numbers. The buyer notices within a week, and the machine settles into the same use pattern as the non-connected model beside it. The differentiator you paid to build stops differentiating.

Loading a real library changes the first session and every session after it. Our classes are filmed on bikes, treadmills, rowers, and ellipticals, at cadences and paces your equipment actually produces, so the content matches what the member is sitting on. Pairing and delivery specifics are set out on our Technology Standard page.

Stock Footage Context
What Is in the Set

Four Session Types,
One Intensity Profile. .

metadata
01
cycling

Filmed on Real Bikes

Cadence and resistance cues that map to what an indoor bike can hold. Class lengths from ten to sixty minutes across endurance, interval, climb, and recovery formats.

cadenceresistance10 to 60 min
Pairing
02
Tread and Row

Pace and Stroke, Coached Properly

Treadmill classes cued by pace and incline rather than by speed alone. Rowing classes cued by stroke rate and split, filmed with form visible from angles a member can copy.

Paceinclinestroke rate
pairing
03
Pairing

Bluetooth FTMS, On the Console

Equipment pairs over the standard Bluetooth FTMS profile and pushes speed, cadence, resistance, and heart rate into the class view in real time. No custom protocol to negotiate.

ftmsReal-time-metrics
refresh
04
refresh

New Classes, Not the Same Ten

A launch library gets the machine sold. A refresh schedule keeps it used. New classes land on an agreed cadence so the catalog does not go stale in the second year of ownership.

GradedIncremental
Onto the Console

Specs In,
classes out.

01

match the spec

Screen size, aspect ratio, codec, and bitrate for your console, confirmed before anything is encoded.

02

Size the Library

Launch volume by modality, based on how many machines a household or a floor has access to and how often they train.

03

set the cadence

A refresh schedule so the catalog grows after launch, with delivery dates fixed rather than best effort.

Related Routes

When the Library Alone Is Not Enough.

Platform Licensing
Platform

The App Around It

If the companion app is not built, license the platform and receive branded iOS and Android with pairing already working.

platform licensing →
Production Services
custom

Shot on Your Machines

When the equipment is distinctive enough that generic cardio footage will not do, we can film on your hardware.

production services →
Common Questions

What Manufactures
Ask First.

Anything implementing the Bluetooth FTMS profile, which is the standard across more than twenty manufacturers today. Our compatible equipment page lists the models we have tested against, and adding a new one is usually a validation exercise rather than a build.
Enough that a member training four times a week does not repeat one in the first month. The exact number depends on how many modalities your machine supports, and we size it against your product rather than quoting a default.
Yes. White-label delivery removes on-screen marks so the library appears as part of your product. Title cards are supplied as editable elements for your branding.
The standard library is filmed on representative equipment in each category. If your hardware is distinctive enough that it needs to be on screen, that is a production engagement and it runs through our Los Angeles studio.
Whatever your console expects. Resolution, aspect ratio, codec, and bitrate are matched to your build spec before encoding, and the same classes can be delivered separately for a companion app.
Either through your existing content pipeline as delivered files, or through our platform if you would rather not operate that layer. Both routes are supported and the classes are identical.
Next Step

Send Us the
Console spec.

Share the screen size, the codec, and the modalities your machines cover. We will come back with a launch library sized to your product and a refresh schedule to keep it current.