A connected console without content is a screen showing numbers. The buyer notices within a week, and the machine settles into the same use pattern as the non-connected model beside it. The differentiator you paid to build stops differentiating.
Loading a real library changes the first session and every session after it. Our classes are filmed on bikes, treadmills, rowers, and ellipticals, at cadences and paces your equipment actually produces, so the content matches what the member is sitting on. Pairing and delivery specifics are set out on our Technology Standard page.
Cadence and resistance cues that map to what an indoor bike can hold. Class lengths from ten to sixty minutes across endurance, interval, climb, and recovery formats.
Treadmill classes cued by pace and incline rather than by speed alone. Rowing classes cued by stroke rate and split, filmed with form visible from angles a member can copy.
Equipment pairs over the standard Bluetooth FTMS profile and pushes speed, cadence, resistance, and heart rate into the class view in real time. No custom protocol to negotiate.
A launch library gets the machine sold. A refresh schedule keeps it used. New classes land on an agreed cadence so the catalog does not go stale in the second year of ownership.
Screen size, aspect ratio, codec, and bitrate for your console, confirmed before anything is encoded.
Launch volume by modality, based on how many machines a household or a floor has access to and how often they train.
A refresh schedule so the catalog grows after launch, with delivery dates fixed rather than best effort.
If the companion app is not built, license the platform and receive branded iOS and Android with pairing already working.
When the equipment is distinctive enough that generic cardio footage will not do, we can film on your hardware.