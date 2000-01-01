A connected console without content is a screen showing numbers. The buyer notices within a week, and the machine settles into the same use pattern as the non-connected model beside it. The differentiator you paid to build stops differentiating.

Loading a real library changes the first session and every session after it. Our classes are filmed on bikes, treadmills, rowers, and ellipticals, at cadences and paces your equipment actually produces, so the content matches what the member is sitting on. Pairing and delivery specifics are set out on our Technology Standard page.