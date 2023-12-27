Join Meghan for this intense core workout in which she uses an exercise ball for upper and lower ab plus lower back exercises.
In this short core workout, Meghan uses an exercise ball an exercise ball for more challenging movements.
Join Meghan for this core workout using an exercise ball. Meghan guides you through a variety of core exercises using the ball for support.
Core focused circuit using an exercise ball. 5 exercises including planks, leg lifts and more.
Core circuit workout using an exercise ball. Circuit includes crunches, planks, twists and more.
Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.
Core workout using stability ball for a variety of exercises
Beginner level core workout utilizing exercise ball.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by Fitcaster