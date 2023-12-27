Collection

Core with Exercise Ball

15 Min Abs & Lower Back #39

15:19

Join Meghan for this intense core workout in which she uses an exercise ball for upper and lower ab plus lower back exercises.

5 Min Core Ball Blast #38

05:13

In this short core workout, Meghan uses an exercise ball an exercise ball for more challenging movements.

20 Min Core Ball #29

20:06

Join Meghan for this core workout using an exercise ball. Meghan guides you through a variety of core exercises using the ball for support.

10 Min Five on the Ball #24

10:13

Core focused circuit using an exercise ball. 5 exercises including planks, leg lifts and more.

25 Min Crunch, Plank & Twist #21

25:03

Core circuit workout using an exercise ball. Circuit includes crunches, planks, twists and more.

15 Min Core with an Exercise Ball #23

16:09

Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.

10 Min Stability Core #13

10:16

Core workout using stability ball for a variety of exercises

10 Min Exercise Ball Core Workout #10

12:33

Beginner level core workout utilizing exercise ball.

Stronger Core With An Exercise Ball, Gentle On Joints

Low Impact, Smart Progression, Clear Coaching

This on-demand core collection uses an exercise ball to target your abs and lower back with joint-friendly, stability-focused sequences captured in studio for clear visuals and audio. Manage intensity by widening your stance or moving the ball closer for more support, then narrow your base or slow the tempo to increase demand. Expect guided intervals that rotate planks, leg lifts, crunches, and controlled twists on the ball, with cues like “knit the ribs down” and “press the low back into the ball” to protect your spine and deepen engagement. Stream on your phone, tablet, or TV in the Fitscope app, filter by length or intensity, save favorites, and resume anytime. If you enjoy balance work, explore our dedicated stability ball workouts at https://www.fitscope.com/playlist/stability-ball.

 

Use quick blasts when time is tight or longer circuits for extended time under tension, and stack sessions to build a focused block that fits your schedule. On lighter days, reinforce alignment with Mat Pilates at https://www.fitscope.com/class/mat-pilates. For recovery, keep your spine moving well with exercise ball mobility at https://www.fitscope.com/playlist/exercise-ball-mobility. Press play.

 

FAQs: Exercise Ball Core Questions

 

How should I choose the right stability or Pilates ball before starting the exercise-ball core sessions?
Pick a burst-resistant ball sized so your knees form roughly a right angle when seated, inflate it firm but slightly yielding, and use a non-slip surface; these simple choices help the ball support stability-focused core movements across the collection.

 

I’m new to stability-ball core classes — which sessions should I start with and how do I safely progress?
Begin with the gentler, beginner-friendly sessions in the collection, focus on following coach cues and controlled range of motion, then move to more challenging classes as the exercises feel easier and balance improves.

 

Do I need a connected bike, rower, or heart-rate sensor to get value from these ball-only workouts on Fitscope?
No — the ball workouts stream to your phone, tablet, or TV and require only a stability ball and space, though pairing a heart-rate monitor is optional if you want live HR and calorie feedback.

 

How can I measure progress in core strength when these classes don’t stream machine metrics like watts or pace?
Track consistency, perceived exertion, balance and endurance during repeated sessions, and optionally pair a heart-rate strap to see physiological trends; notice when movements feel easier or you can hold longer without relying on external machine metrics.

 

How should I incorporate these stability-ball core sessions into an existing workout routine without disrupting recovery or other training?
Use the collection as short focused sessions on non-leg-intensive days, alternate with cardio or strength workouts, and rotate intensity—mixing lighter stability-focused classes with more challenging core circuits to maintain balance and recovery.

