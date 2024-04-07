Collection

Climber Bootcamp

Strength workouts such as dumbbells paired with a primarily cardio-based vertical climber workout. These routines ensure you get a balanced, full body strength and cardio workout.

videos (5)

30 Min Climbing & Stretching Bootcamp #18

30:18

30 Min Climbing & Stretching Bootcamp #18

30 Min Vertical Climber & Stretching combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 10 min on the mat for a thorough full body stretch.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #15

45:14

45 Min Adv Climbing & Bodyweight Bootcamp #15

Longer Vertical Climber & Bodyweight combo class with 20 min on the climber followed by 25 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.

45 Min Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #10

45:25

45 Min Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #10

45 Min Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 25 min on the climber followed by 20 min on the mat for a full body strength workout.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #7

46:16

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #7

Advanced Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #4

47:54

45 Min Adv Climbing & Dumbbell Bootcamp #4

Longer Vertical Climber & Dumbbell combo class with 20 min on the mat followed by 25 min on the climber for a full body strength workout.

START TRAINING
WITH FITSCOPE

Join thousands of others who enjoy Fitscope Studio Classes

logo

Explore

Commercial Subscription

Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!

Fitscope B2B

Fitscope B2B

© Fitscope Technologies LLC, 2023
Powered by fitcaster Fitcaster