Chakra Meditations

Community and connection are the focus of this five-minute heart chakra meditation. Alessandra places a hand on the chest, directs breath into that space, and visualizes a green jewel glowing brighter and spreading outward.
Orange light two fingers below the navel is the focal point here: Alessandra spends five minutes guiding breath and visualization into the sacral center, svadhisthana, described as the body's seat of creativity and inspiration.
Grounding is the aim of this five-minute seated meditation. Alessandra places hands low on the belly, directs breath there, and builds a glowing red orb that expands with each inhale before rooting into the earth.
Seated with palms turned upward and eyes closed or softly lowered, viewers follow Alessandra through a five-minute crown chakra meditation, visualizing violet or white light above the head and a lotus opening with each breath.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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