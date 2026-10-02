45 Min Mat Pilates

Starting on the back with chest lifts and bridges, Kiana's 45-minute class progresses to rollover, the Hundred, quadruped push-ups and glute work, kneeling arm series, side planks, teaser and plank-to-pike walkouts.
Roll-ups, bridges and the classical ab series fill the first half of this 45-minute beginner class. Kiana then adds quadruped work, planks to pike, kneeling side leg lifts, saw, swan and an assisted roll-over.
Pilates push-ups, plank knee pulls and bird dogs follow a wide-squat warm-up in Brittni's 45-minute sculpt class, which continues with kneeling thigh stretches, side-lying leg work, seated C-curve abs and bridging.
Squat pulses kick off Brittni's 45-minute bodyweight session, followed by kneeling arm work, side kicks, modified push-ups, fire hydrants and plank combinations. Roll downs, tricep dips, single-leg bridges, crisscross and bird dogs round it out.
Classical Pilates staples anchor this 45-minute mat session: spine stretch, saw, bridging variations and the ab series from single leg stretch to crisscross. Brittni adds side-lying leg work, side planks, swimming, reverse plank and stretching.
Longer workout focused on form and breath, featuring a slow build-up aimed at priming and warming up the full body.
Longer workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) to add resistance and an additional challenge to normal Pilates movements.
Full body Pilates workout accessible to all. Feel long & lean after this total body workout. No equipment needed besides a mat
Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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