Collection

45 Min Mat Pilates

videos (9)

45 Min Arms Abs & Glutes #40

45:50

45 Min Arms Abs & Glutes #40

Starting on the back with chest lifts and bridges, Kiana's 45-minute class progresses to rollover, the Hundred, quadruped push-ups and glute work, kneeling arm series, side planks, teaser and plank-to-pike walkouts.

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #39

45:46

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #39

Roll-ups, bridges and the classical ab series fill the first half of this 45-minute beginner class. Kiana then adds quadruped work, planks to pike, kneeling side leg lifts, saw, swan and an assisted roll-over.

45 Min Full Body Sculpt #34

45:18

45 Min Full Body Sculpt #34

Pilates push-ups, plank knee pulls and bird dogs follow a wide-squat warm-up in Brittni's 45-minute sculpt class, which continues with kneeling thigh stretches, side-lying leg work, seated C-curve abs and bridging.

45 Min Arms, Core & Glutes #31

45:10

45 Min Arms, Core & Glutes #31

Squat pulses kick off Brittni's 45-minute bodyweight session, followed by kneeling arm work, side kicks, modified push-ups, fire hydrants and plank combinations. Roll downs, tricep dips, single-leg bridges, crisscross and bird dogs round it out.

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #30

45:13

45 Min Mat Pilates Basics #30

Classical Pilates staples anchor this 45-minute mat session: spine stretch, saw, bridging variations and the ab series from single leg stretch to crisscross. Brittni adds side-lying leg work, side planks, swimming, reverse plank and stretching.

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #24

45:34

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #24

Longer workout focused on form and breath, featuring a slow build-up aimed at priming and warming up the full body.

45 Min Pilates Circle Workout #21

46:50

45 Min Pilates Circle Workout #21

Longer workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) to add resistance and an additional challenge to normal Pilates movements.

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #18

45:01

45 Min Total Body Pilates Sculpt #18

Full body Pilates workout accessible to all. Feel long & lean after this total body workout. No equipment needed besides a mat

45 Min Full Body Pilates Sculpt #13

45:38

45 Min Full Body Pilates Sculpt #13

Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike

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