30 Min Mat Pilates

Pitched at an intermediate level, Kiana's 30-minute abs and glutes class features single-leg bridges, crisscross holds, roll-ups, side-lying leg rainbows and bicycles, side plank to side teaser, donkey kicks and knee circles.
A standing roll down gives way to floor work in Kiana's 30-minute beginner class: chest lifts, leg stretches, single-leg bridges, crisscross, quadruped balance, forearm planks, side-lying legs, side plank hip dips, swan and spine stretch.
Glute and core strength drive this 30-minute bodyweight class. Brittni leads chair squats, plank walkouts, forearm leg rainbows, side planks with thread-the-needle, seated C-curves building to teaser, and single-leg bridges.
Standing spine mobility opens this 30-minute, prop-free class with Brittni, followed by C-curve roll-backs, dead bugs, the Hundred, quadruped balance work, kneeling side bends, thigh stretch, plank options and a gentle cool-down.
Brittni builds each exercise in layers during this 30-minute bodyweight sculpt, from standing lunges and quadruped leg sequences to side plank combinations, reverse planks, forearm hip twists and scissors, finishing with lunge stretches.
30 Minute beginner Pilates workout focused on strengthening the arms and the abs.
30 Min beginner Pilates workout focused on total body sculpting using nothing but a single Yoga block and the gym mat.
Beginner Pilates workout targeting the abs & glutes. Accessible to all levels and no equipment needed other than a mat.
Beginner Pilates workout targeting arms and abs. Accessible to all levels and no equipment needed (other than a mat).
Full body pilates workout accessible to beginners and experienced alike
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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