Collection

20 Min Mat Pilates

videos (12)

20 Min Core #42

21:22

20 Min Core #42

Seated roll-downs warm up the spine before Kiana's intermediate 20-minute core sequence: twisting leg extensions, toe taps, teaser, rolling like a ball, forearm plank hip dips, side-lying oblique lifts, pike knee-to-nose and side planks.

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #37

20:23

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #37

Lying down with deep breathing, Kiana eases beginners into this 20-minute prop-free class, moving through thigh arcs, knee sways, chest lifts, single-leg bridges, crisscross, an assisted roll-up, side-lying leg circles and modified side planks

20 Min Mobility Mat Flow #36

20:12

20 Min Mobility Mat Flow #36

Stretching replaces strength work in Brittni's 20-minute mobility flow: shoulder and arm circles, standing roll downs, neck releases, kneeling hip flexor, hamstring and pigeon-style stretches, then seated spine twists, saw and mermaid.

20 Min Core #33

20:11

20 Min Core #33

Chest lift variations set the tone for this 20-minute core class. Brittni progresses to the Hundred, double leg stretch and leg lowers, then adds high side bends, prone back work and plank knee taps.

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #28

20:11

20 Min Mat Pilates Basics #28

Brittni guides this 20-minute beginner mat class through Pilates fundamentals: pelvic tilts and bridges, core-focused toe taps, chest lifts and leg circles, then side-lying clamshells and leg lifts for the glutes, finishing with stretches.

15 Min Pilates Stretch #27

16:03

15 Min Pilates Stretch #27

Shorter Pilates inspired stretching class focused on loosening the muscles across the entire body. Recommended equipment: Long stretch band.

20 Min Glute Builder #26

20:42

20 Min Glute Builder #26

20 Min Beginner Pilates workout utilizing loop bands to target every muscle in the glutes. Great for building strength and balance.

15 Min Core with an Exercise Ball #23

16:09

15 Min Core with an Exercise Ball #23

Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.

20 Min Glutes with a Pilates Circle #22

22:23

20 Min Glutes with a Pilates Circle #22

Shorter workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) in normal lower body movements to strengthen and shape your glutes.

20 Min Foam Roller Pilates Stretch #19

20:33

20 Min Foam Roller Pilates Stretch #19

Short Pilates stretching class aimed at total body relaxation utilizing nothing but a foam roller and gym mat.

20 Min Pilates Stretch #15

20:14

20 Min Pilates Stretch #15

Short Pilates stretch to make the whole body feel long & lean

20 Min Pilates Core #12

21:04

20 Min Pilates Core #12

Beginner level Pilates class all about core. Recommended props: towel

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