20 Min Mat Pilates

Seated roll-downs warm up the spine before Kiana's intermediate 20-minute core sequence: twisting leg extensions, toe taps, teaser, rolling like a ball, forearm plank hip dips, side-lying oblique lifts, pike knee-to-nose and side planks.
Lying down with deep breathing, Kiana eases beginners into this 20-minute prop-free class, moving through thigh arcs, knee sways, chest lifts, single-leg bridges, crisscross, an assisted roll-up, side-lying leg circles and modified side planks
Stretching replaces strength work in Brittni's 20-minute mobility flow: shoulder and arm circles, standing roll downs, neck releases, kneeling hip flexor, hamstring and pigeon-style stretches, then seated spine twists, saw and mermaid.
Chest lift variations set the tone for this 20-minute core class. Brittni progresses to the Hundred, double leg stretch and leg lowers, then adds high side bends, prone back work and plank knee taps.
Brittni guides this 20-minute beginner mat class through Pilates fundamentals: pelvic tilts and bridges, core-focused toe taps, chest lifts and leg circles, then side-lying clamshells and leg lifts for the glutes, finishing with stretches.
Shorter Pilates inspired stretching class focused on loosening the muscles across the entire body. Recommended equipment: Long stretch band.
20 Min Beginner Pilates workout utilizing loop bands to target every muscle in the glutes. Great for building strength and balance.
Very quick but challenging workout utilizing a Pilates Ball to strenghten and shape the core.
Shorter workout utilizing a Pilates Ring (Fitness Circle) in normal lower body movements to strengthen and shape your glutes.
Short Pilates stretching class aimed at total body relaxation utilizing nothing but a foam roller and gym mat.
Short Pilates stretch to make the whole body feel long & lean
Beginner level Pilates class all about core. Recommended props: towel
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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