Collection

15 Min Classes

videos (8)

15 Min Flexor Freedom #79

15:47

15 Min Flexor Freedom #79

Three-legged dog with an open hip starts the front-hip work in this 15-minute class. Alessandra then moves through dynamic low lunges with side bends, crescent, bridge pose and a block-supported bridge with legs extended.

15 Min Free the Frog #78

16:29

15 Min Free the Frog #78

Bound angle pose and hip circles warm the inner thighs for frog pose in this 15-minute practice. Alessandra adds half sun salutes, a squat, horse stance pulses, supine cow face and a supine hip opener.

15 Min Glute & Flexor Flow #77

15:41

15 Min Glute & Flexor Flow #77

Strengthening and stretching go hand in hand in this 15-minute glute and hip flexor flow. Alessandra moves from hip circles and half suns into single-leg chair pose, dynamic crescent, Shiva squats and supported warrior three.

15 Min Lizard Express #76

17:10

15 Min Lizard Express #76

Everything in this 15-minute class builds toward lizard pose, explored in stages with forearm, straight-leg and quad-stretch options. Alessandra prepares with hip circles, plank, half splits, low lunges and down dog figure four.

15 Min Oblique Blitz #74

15:19

15 Min Oblique Blitz #74

From mountain pose, Alessandra starts this 15-minute oblique blitz with side bends, twists and standing side crunches, then adds rib-circling cat-cows, banana-shaped side planks, triangle pose and twisted supine leg lowers.

15 Min Seeking Obliques #73

15:01

15 Min Seeking Obliques #73

Plank variations dominate this quick 15-minute oblique class. Alessandra adds knee-to-tricep pulls in high and forearm plank, forearm side plank hip lifts, full side plank with knee to elbow, and yoga bicycles before passive twists.

15 Min Back Pain Be Gone! #70

15:58

15 Min Back Pain Be Gone! #70

Seated on a bolster, Alessandra opens this 15-minute back-pain class with cat-cows from sitting, then moves through child's pose side bends, half suns and a wide-legged side reach before bridge pose, yoga bicycles and rest.

15 Min Back It Out #69

15:57

15 Min Back It Out #69

Apple picking and standing twists kick off this quick 15-minute lower-back practice. Alessandra then leads half sun salutes, plank, cat-cow, block-supported half splits and low lunge, a gentle camel pose and thread the needle.

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