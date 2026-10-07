15 Min Classes

Three-legged dog with an open hip starts the front-hip work in this 15-minute class. Alessandra then moves through dynamic low lunges with side bends, crescent, bridge pose and a block-supported bridge with legs extended.
Bound angle pose and hip circles warm the inner thighs for frog pose in this 15-minute practice. Alessandra adds half sun salutes, a squat, horse stance pulses, supine cow face and a supine hip opener.
Strengthening and stretching go hand in hand in this 15-minute glute and hip flexor flow. Alessandra moves from hip circles and half suns into single-leg chair pose, dynamic crescent, Shiva squats and supported warrior three.
Everything in this 15-minute class builds toward lizard pose, explored in stages with forearm, straight-leg and quad-stretch options. Alessandra prepares with hip circles, plank, half splits, low lunges and down dog figure four.
From mountain pose, Alessandra starts this 15-minute oblique blitz with side bends, twists and standing side crunches, then adds rib-circling cat-cows, banana-shaped side planks, triangle pose and twisted supine leg lowers.
Plank variations dominate this quick 15-minute oblique class. Alessandra adds knee-to-tricep pulls in high and forearm plank, forearm side plank hip lifts, full side plank with knee to elbow, and yoga bicycles before passive twists.
Seated on a bolster, Alessandra opens this 15-minute back-pain class with cat-cows from sitting, then moves through child's pose side bends, half suns and a wide-legged side reach before bridge pose, yoga bicycles and rest.
Apple picking and standing twists kick off this quick 15-minute lower-back practice. Alessandra then leads half sun salutes, plank, cat-cow, block-supported half splits and low lunge, a gentle camel pose and thread the needle.
Allows Fitscope classes to be used in a commercial gym or boutique studio (1 location) with up to 500 members. Multiple simultaneous users enabled. Lets Talk!
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